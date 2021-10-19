Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, has said that he never promised her marriage, nor does he have the sex tapes of over 30 women on his phone as widely reported.

Mr Kpokpogri, in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, shortly after his release from police detention, said the controversial actress literally forced their tumultuous and short-lived relationship into existence.

Kpokpogri, who was thrust into the limelight after Ms Dikeh unveiled him on the occasion of his birthday on June 27 on her official Instagram page, also insinuated that the actress threw herself at him.

“I was not into the relationship as she was, have you ever wondered why she was always posting our relationship here and there on social media, and I did little or less posting?’’ he said.

No marriage plans

In a petition against Kpokpogri dated September 6 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Dikeh through her counsels in Festus Keyamo Chambers, Okechukwu Uju-Azorji, and Arinze Egbo, said Kpokpogri carefully planned his entry into her life and started to court her with a proposal to marry her.

Kpokpogri, who has been popular in the Delta State political scene in recent years, also said he was hesitant to proceed with the affair at first.

He said, “When Tonto and I started talking, she said she is the relationship type, this and that but I never promised her marriage. I didn’t know her, I was on my own when one Mr Suleman called me and told me that he was coming to my house with somebody, I asked who was that, he said when he comes I would see the person. Lo and Behold when he came it was Tonto.

‘‘I took him aside and asked him ‘Is this not Tonto Dikeh, the one that destroyed her husband, Churchill? and he told me that she had repented, she’s now a church lady and her birthday was coming up!”

According to Kpokpogri’s lawyer, Ojefia, Dikeh filed a petition on breach of contract for marriage, which is why she holds claims to the Lexus SUV.

Ordeal

Kpokpogri also narrated the hurdles he encountered while trying to retrieve his SUV LX570 that was allegedly ‘stolen’ by his ex-lover, which led to his detention.

He said, “I was not arrested by the police, I went to retrieve my SUV car that was stolen by her (Dikeh), she does not own a car, she only rents cars around.”

However, Kpokpogri noted that while he was detained, Dikeh and her colleague, Doris Ogala, were dancing and singing around the place.

“The police have searched my phones and devices but there was no sex video as she had said.”

He also said, contrary to stories bandied around by Ms Ogala, he has never been imprisoned.

“Which prison did they say I was in? Is it Kirikiri, Port-Harcourt, or Calabar? Which prison? Or which judge convicted me, when? Which court? All these are stories they feed people on social media with!”

Lexus SUV

Kpokpogri was arrested for attempting to cause a breach of the peace at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama, Abuja, on Monday.

He was said to have visited the luxury hotel with two police guards in a bid to retrieve a Lexus SUV parked by Dikeh, who lodged there.

He allegedly blocked the vehicle with his car and when cautioned, his police escort reportedly threatened to shoot a female worker of the hotel.

The hotel management subsequently invited the police who whisked all the parties to the Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department. This led to his detention.

Explaining his side of the story, Kpokpogri said he tracked his Lexus SUV on Saturday to the parking lot of Transcorp Hilton Abuja and went there with “his mobile police”.

He said, ‘‘I had told the management of Transcorp and as a law-abiding citizen and I went to the police command at Maitama to help me recover my car, but we discovered that the car has been reprogrammed. I informed the management of Transcorp who had chain-locked my car and I told my mobile police and driver to keep surveillance over the car.

‘‘I don’t know who told her but she came in the night, to secretly take the car away, and my driver blocked her with the white Mercedes-Benz we came with so that she would not take the car away. While I went and reported to the FCIID. I didn’t see her with my eyes that day.”

Kpokpogri also debunked allegations by Dikeh that he pointed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her.

He said, ‘There was no time my mobile police pointed a gun at her, I don’t know where she got that one from. I went to the FCIID the next day, after writing statements, the DIG kept us there till 10 pm. During the interview, the DIG sent my lawyers away and did not give me the opportunity to talk but he allowed her to speak.

‘‘It was an arrangement, that provoked me, and I started shouting, it was in the presence of three commissioners of police who were trying to calm me down. They didn’t give me a fair hearing. They did not allow my lawyers to be there for the interview. That was why the DIG detained me.”

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, FCIID, Joseph Egbunike, who confirmed Kpokpogri arrest and release in a Punch report, said he directed a Commissioner of Police to arrest Kpokpogri following reports of a threatening situation at the hotel.

According to him, the police escorts were being detained for failing to bring the situation at the hotel under control, adding that Kpokpogri has been released on bail.

Toyota Hilux

Kpokpogri, who is popularly called the prince of Niger Delta, also revealed that the Toyota Hilux, Dikeh, presented to him on his birthday was not a 2020 model as speculated by her.

He also said she didn’t purchase the vehicle that she gifted him on his birthday.

‘‘She faked the receipt, the car was what she got from one politician, it was a 2017 model that was refurbished to 2020 model, and it came with no custom papers, nothing nothing.”

He also hinted that the birthday gifts that she posted online on his birthday were all fake.

Kpokpogri said that he had also returned the diamond gift and the car, and they were in the custody of the police.

He said, ‘‘Tosin is yet to return my car, my Iphones, and the gold earrings that she borrowed from my daughter amongst my other properties in her possession.”

This is the first time, the politician would be revealing that he is a single father.

The chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, also said that he is not a blackmailer as his estranged ex-lover and her colleague had claimed.

“I have said that if anybody has any evidence of me blackmailing them, let them present it, up till now, no one has been able to present anything.”

Tonto hits back

Although the reporter was unable to reach out Dikeh, on Tuesday she accused her ex-lover of attempted murder and insisted that he was in possession of her sex tape, recorded during her moments of vulnerability.

The controversial actress said this while responding to comments on a popular gossip blog on Tuesday.

She wrote, ‘‘Let God not punish you for this nonsense, has he returned my brand new Hilux, I bought for him? My diamonds I got from Bozdiamonds for him, shouldn’t he answer to blackmailing me with my sex tape illegally recorded or the release of a vulnerable moment illegally recorded and realised?

“In my opinion, he deserves No mercy, let the law prevail. If I were the law, he will rot in jail but I’m not. Or pay back all the money he owes me, he needs to answer for putting a gun to my head. Threatening my life and the possession of over 30 illegal recorded sex tapes. A 2017 refurbished Lexus isn’t my issue. I drive a Bentley…I have a G Wagon, I have a Lexus car and a Mercedes van.”

The once happy relationship crashed after a viral voice note and a phone call between Kpokpogri and a socialite was leaked online by a notorious Instagram gossip blogger.

Ever since the once admirable couple have been locked in a war of words on Instagram.