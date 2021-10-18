The ongoing war between Instagram dance queen, Janemena and actress, Tonto Dikeh, took a different turn over the weekend after a sex video and telephone conversation alleged to be that of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri went viral.

The dancer has become the butt of jokes online.

She is also being trolled online and it has prompted her to turn off comments on her Instagram page which boasts over 3.7 million followers.

Ms Dikeh, whose tumultuous love affair with Prince Kpokpogri ended in September, had slammed the dancer, revealing that her ex-lover saved her sex tape on his smartphone.

Dikeh and Janemena have engaged in a war of words on Instagram for nearly a month.

The former petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character by Tonto.

The petition, written on her behalf by her solicitors, alleged that the actress published in her social media handles, purported voice notes suggesting that her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, had Janemena’s sex tapes and nude photos on his smartphone.

‘Fake video’

Janemena’s lawyer, Rockson Igelige, of Felix, Igelige & Associates, on Monday, reacted to the video making the rounds on the internet. Mr Igelige, told PREMIUM TIMES that his client remains resolute in going to court.

He also stated that the video in circulation is fake and ‘‘illustrates how desperate and manipulative Jane’s accusers could be’’.

He said, ” Our client has reaffirmed her position with us, and her resolve to go to court is firm and unwavering. Suffice it to say that the actor(s) in the video in question is not our client.

“That they could release a video like this, which is obviously fake, on social media only goes to show how desperate and manipulative these people are. They are fishing for nonexistent evidence on sex tapes. But if the audio is their evidence, good luck to them.”

Sextape

About a week ago, Dikeh threatened to release the alleged sex video between the married dancer and her embattled ex-lover despite a pending petition against her.

The controversial actress called Janemena’s bluff and insisted on the sex tape claims.

“If I say your sex tape exists I say it, again and again, child, you can’t be begging me behind the scene to save your marriage and begging to see me for an appointment to explain yourself and then come with a petition,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The alleged sex video has been making rounds on social media since Saturday evening.

Janemena, 28, is married to her long-time lover, Andre Piles.