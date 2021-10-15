Rockson Igelige, of Felix, Igelige & Associates, solicitors to Instagram dancer, Janemena, has debunked claims that they reached out to controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, and were begging her for settlement.

Felix, Igelige, and Associates described the actress’ claim as a ‘‘desperate self-massage to downplay the gravity of her dire legal situation’’.

Ms Dikeh, and Janemena, have engaged in a war of words on Instagram for nearly a month. The former petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character by Tonto.

The petition, written on her behalf by her solicitors, alleged that the actress published in her social media handles, purported voice notes suggesting that her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, had Janemena’s sex tapes and nude photos on his smartphone.

The 28-year-old dancer is married to her long-time lover, Andre Plies.

Tonto, whose tumultuous love affair with Prince Kpokpogri ended in September, had slammed the dancer, revealing that her ex-lover saved her sex tape on his smartphone.

See you in court

Mr Igelige and his team, in a statement, sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, dissociated themselves from the said phantom lawyers that supposedly reached out to beg her on the matter.

They also insisted that Tonto is ‘‘liable for her reckless claims and must face the wrath of the law’’.

It partly read, ‘‘Desperately fishing for a way out of the legal logjam she has fixed herself by leveling grave allegations against Janemena regarding non-existent sex tapes allegedly made with one Kpokpogri, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media saying some ghost lawyers had reached out to her.’’

‘‘Whichever lawyers reached out to Tonto Dikeh as published by Legit.ng were doing so at their ulterior motives, saying Felix, Igelige, and Associates have a solid case against Tonto Dikeh regarding her grave allegations which she must prove and be eagerly waiting to see the actress in court.’’

Mr Igelige, however, advised the actress in her own interest to implement recommendations contained in the letter addressed to her to save herself the humiliation of a legal thrashing rather than make vain attempts to paint a false picture on social media.

He said the case she was facing was not a subject for social media mediation but a serious one that would determine her future as a person and celebrity.

Tonto, who was recently appointed the brand ambassador of an Abuja-based online grocery store, is yet to comment on the matter.

However, in previous Instagram posts, Dikeh said she was standing by her sex tape claims.

”I am not we dumb as your boyfriend so I wouldn’t be releasing your tape nor your call a week ago. See you in court!” she wrote

Janemena’s lawyers have asked that Tonto tenders an unreserved apology to their client in respect of the malicious publication and pay the sum of N500m as exemplary damages for the malicious publications.

Tonto, whose tumultuous love affair with Prince Kpokpogri ended in September, had slammed the dancer, revealing that her ex-lover saved her sex tape on his smartphone.