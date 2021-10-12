Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, and Instagram dancer, Janemena, have engaged in a war of words on Instagram.

Janemena, on Monday, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character by Dikeh.

The petition written on her behalf by her solicitors, Rockson Igelige, of Felix, Igelige & Associates, alleged that the actress published in her social media handles, purported voice notes suggesting that her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, had Janemena’s sex tapes and nude photos on his smartphone.

The 28-year-old dancer is married to her long-time lover, Andre Plies.

They have also asked that Dikeh tender an unreserved apology to Janemena in respect of the malicious publication and pay the sum of N500m to their client as exemplary damages for the malicious publications.

Dikeh, whose tumultuous love affair with Prince Kpokpogri ended in September, had slammed the dancer revealing that her ex-lover saved her sex tape on his smartphone.

Bluff

As expected, Dikeh, on Tuesday, called Janemena’s bluff in her response posted on Instagram.

The controversial actress claimed Janemena begged her for an appointment so that she could explain herself and save her marriage, only for her to come up with a petition.

“If I say your sex tape exists I say it, again and again, child, you can’t be begging me behind the scene to save your marriage and begging to see me for an appointment to explain yourself and then come with a petition.

I am not we dumb as your boyfriend so I wouldn’t be releasing your tape nor your call a week ago. See you in court! ” she wrote.

Janemena reacts

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janemena debunked Dikeh’s claims. The dancer said she had never called to beg her regarding the sex tape as she neither had her number nor met her in person before.

“Miss tonto Dikeh Wigo Charity. Mrs Janemena speaking. We never called to beg you or for you to save my marriage….(ask people around who really know me and my husband)at least try to save yourself first. I don’t even have your number in the first place neither have I met you in person before I never spoke to you at all”

Janemena dared the actress to share the said phone conversation on Instagram.

” I’m giving you that authority just in case you think it’s illegal to post recordings. I want everybody to hear me and my brother talking to your friend and not you because they recorded the conversations,”she said.

She further explained how she calmly met the actress’ friend and colleague Doris Ogala, so they could settle their scores but it yielded no results.

Janemena, who described herself as a peaceful person, said she was only seeking an apology, but would not hesitate to play dirty if the actress refuses to cooperate.

The dancer also dared the self-acclaimed king and actress to release the sex video in her possession.