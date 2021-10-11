As part of efforts towards addressing the scourge of unemployment in the country, Nigeria’s award-winning actor, Kunle Afolayan, has struck a deal with Mastercard Foundation.

In a landmark partnership announced on Monday in Lagos, through Mr Afolayan’s KAP Film and Television Academy, a total of 300,000 young Nigerians will be trained in film, television, and motion picture production over the next three years.

“The Academy focuses on growing the next generation of skilled filmmakers through the tutelage of veterans and film professionals who provide hands-on experience in diverse aspects of filmmaking to enrolled students,” said Afolayan.

According to a statement issued by the academy shortly after the partnership endorsement, a copy of which PREMIUM TIMES obtained, the academy will leverage smartphone technology for the training and that teaching will be conducted through a learning application.

“The KAP App is a mobile learning application where multimedia contents – which includes video and audio lessons, visual presentations, video simulations, and interactive testing – will be delivered to the students. It will allow students to have access to interactive learning content, industry professionals, community forums, an electronic library, a job board, financial support, contacts, and links among others,” added Afolayan.

According to the statement, the academy’s training programme will include Masterclass Series- a virtual series of 20 episodes providing e-learning to aspiring filmmakers, covering several aspects of filmmaking including directing, cinematography, and the business of film using Afolayan’s acclaimed movie, ‘The Figurine’, as a case study.

It added that the programme will also include two levels of certifications from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, editing, directing, cinematography, and production design, among others, as well as practical hands-on training.

“It will also link participants to employment or gig entrepreneurship activities, not only in the film industry via placements and internships, but in related sub-sectors such as fashion, make-up, music scores, editing, and scriptwriting,” it added.

To ensure young people enrolled in the programme have access to the tools required for digital learning, free tuition and smartphone devices will be offered to students from less privileged backgrounds. These tools are being provided through a partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and its Young Africa Works programme in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) produces approximately 20,000 films annually and generates estimated revenues of up to US$600 million. It is the largest film industry in Africa and the third-largest globally, after Hollywood and Bollywood,” said Chidinma Lawanson, Nigeria Country Head at the Mastercard Foundation.

“Despite this growth and scale, many important aspects of the industry remain informal and fragmented. As a result, very few practitioners can reach their full potential creatively and economically. The Foundation’s partnership with KAP has the potential to enable at least 102,500 work opportunities for youth in the vibrant creative industry in Nigeria,” Lawanson added.

Meanwhile, to encourage strong female participation, the organisers said 50 per cent of the placements in the programme will be given to young women.

They added that applicants should be between 18 and 35 years of age