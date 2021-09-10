ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth edition of the prestigious ‘Nollywood In Hollywood’ showcase starts today with Nigeria’s 2021 Academy Award entry, Milkmaid. The event will be online and accessible for free to movie fans all over the world. Fans will have a chance to interact with the stars and filmmakers of the films in a question and answer segment that will follow every screening.

Fans can register and watch events at …….

https://cinema.usc.edu/events/event.cfm?id=60163

“We had hoped to be in-person this year but the realities of the pandemic is keeping us online again, hopefully for the last time. Last year, we had the most fans ever from all over the world tuning in. We had people from places as far as Brazil and Pakistan watching. Hopefully this year, we will do better and expand the reach of Nollywood,” says Maceo Willis, the director of operations.

Founded by Nigerian-American, Hollywood-based filmmaker Ose Oyamendan as a forum to promote Nigerian films, talent and film industry to Hollywood and the world, the event has become a fixture on the Hollywood calendar. The screening concludes on Saturday with the screening of Eyimofe, one of Nigeria’s most honored films ever on the film festival circuit.

The events co-partners are the world’s premier film institution, the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles and the American Cinematheque, operators of Hollywood’s most prestigious theater, the Egyptian Theater.

“I am really excited about these two films. They show a different side of Nigerian films. I think the audience will be entertained and pleasantly surprised about the quality of the films and the issues they raise. This year’s event sets up the 2022 edition brilliantly. We are planning a live, in-person celebration of Nollywood in the capital of world’s entertainment,” says Oyamendan.

“I am excited about this opportunity. I have tracked the festival for a few years now and I am happy we have the opportunity to screen the film to the leaders of the industry in Hollywood and to fans around the world,” says Desmond Ovbiageli, director of Milkmaid.

