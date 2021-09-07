ADVERTISEMENT

The family of the late Nigerian actor, Victor Olaotan, says he will be buried on September 16 at a private ceremony in Lagos.

They say it will be strictly for his relatives.

Until his death on August 26, Mr Olaotan was one of Nollywood’s finest actors.

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, shared a copy of the burial announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday and eulogised his late colleague for being such a great mentor of his.

His funeral rites will commence with a service of songs billed for September 15 and end with a thanksgiving service which would hold on September 19 at the RCCG Mega Church in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

History

The actor was driving to a movie set in 2016 when the accident which would later stall his career and negatively impact his health occurred around Apple Junction, in Festac, Lagos.

The 69-year-old actor, best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the popular TV series, Tinsel, was bedridden for five years after he was involved in a ghastly accident.

He had, until recently, been battling for his life in a Turkish hospital for almost three years.

Mr Olaotan featured in movies like “Lovestruck” as well as “Three Wise Men”, alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo and Zack Orji.

Mrs Olaotan, who broke the news of her husband’s death to PREMIUM TIMES in August, said she is grateful that the 69-year-old actor can finally go to rest after suffering for years.

“He has tried. It is not easy to be trapped in your own body for five years. He can finally rest now,” she said.

The late actor was recently flown back to Nigeria, where his condition deteriorated when the family could no longer shoulder his medical expenses abroad.

In 2018, the actor requested financial aid to facilitate his treatments outside the country, after two years of being incapacitated. Shortly after, Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, agreed to settle his bill of about N39m.