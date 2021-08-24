ADVERTISEMENT

An action-packed Nollywood thriller, ‘Quicksand’ which features Nollywood stars, Sam Dede and Norbert Young, is set to hit Nigerian cinemas.

The likes of Endy Ojo-Abas, Justice Slik and Fedora Abanonkhua also featured in the film that premiered in Port Harcourt recently.

The director, Endy Ojo-Abas, said ‘Quicksand’ is a narrative of ‘‘What happens when greed meets power and betrayal is let loose and even the man in the mirror becomes a suspect.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the movie, Ms Ojo-Abas said The idea popped up during COVID-19. She said at the time, a lot of youths were restive, roaming about doing nothing and some were indulging in social vices.

She said: ‘‘So, my team and I organized a free one-month filmmaking training ranging from acting to directing, cinematography, etc. Afterward, they produced short films.

”And we thought to ourselves to put all the pieces together into a film. So from the original stories from the student, my scriptwriter modified it, churned it into a full movie, and got veteran actors to play lead roles.”

Storyline

The film follows the story of Chief Fubara who left his drug and small arms business in the hands of his sons, after falling out with his best friend and business partner, Tam.

They became too sloppy and he had to bring his daughter into the business to help quell a rising storm, but he was too late.

He soon learned the government was after his life and business and they needed evidence to take him down. He decided to take over the business again to prevent things from getting worse, but he had already made so many enemies and they all wanted him down.

While trying to save his business, he got himself arrested. His sons and daughter must break him out before they transfer him to Abuja, and that’s where they learned the deepest secret of their family; the person behind the fall of their father is a familiar face.

‘Quicksand’ was produced by Poise Fendy Studios