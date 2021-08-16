ADVERTISEMENT

A veteran actress, Doris Chima, has died after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was 63.

The chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, Emeka Rising, confirmed the news of her death during a telephone call with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Ms Chima was also a foundation member and a former vice-chairperson of the AGN Lagos chapter.

While confirming her demise, Mr Rising said, ‘‘She has been suffering from breast cancer for more than six years. One of her breasts was cut off. And since then, she has been suffering from one complication to the other.”

Mr Rising, who said he is heartbroken over the sad news, added that the late actress’ daughter broke the news to him.

He said the actress, who began her movie career in 1994 and featured in over 50 movies in her lifetime, died in her daughter’s house on Sunday.

Describing her as a committed member of AGN, he said, “She called me last week and was pleading with me that she cannot come out for the AGN verification exercise due to her ill-health. I wonder how she was able to do that even while on a sickbed. I was very touched and I have been heartbroken.”

He said the verification exercise was organised to ascertain true members of the guild.

Mr Rising said that the actress has been in the Nigerian movie industry for more than 18 years.

Career

Her most recent movie appearance was in ‘My Neighbor’s Hot Wife’, shot in January 2020. She also featured on some episodes of Tinsel in 2019.

She was, however, best known for her role in ‘Critical Condition 1 & 2’, which was released in 2008.

The Abia State-born actress has starred alongside Nollywood stars like Nkem Owoh a.k.a Osuofia (Lion Finger), John Okafor a.k.a Mr. Ibu (Cold Brothers), Genevieve Nnaji (Passion).

Some of her movies that became hits include ‘Taboo II’, ‘Sweet Mother’, ‘Divided Love’, to name a few.

Some of the popular T.V soaps she has featured in are ‘Treasure’, ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Beauty Parlour’.

She was also a key player in the outstanding famed stage play “Nana of Niger Delta”.

Also a talented singer, her music career started on an artiste showcase programme on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in 1991. She was also a devout Christian and an evangelist who loved preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ through any medium possible.