The embattled Yoruba actor, James Omiyinka, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijesha’, who is currently enmeshed in an alleged rape and child molestation scandal, is gradually bouncing back.

Since April 22, when the Lagos State Police Command arrested him for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old foster daughter of a popular comedian, Princess, he has constantly made headlines.

He is facing a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Baba Ijesha had, however, employed the services of two senior advocates of Nigeria – Dada Awosika and Babatunde Ogala, and other lawyers to defend him in court in the last sittings.

The popular Yoruba actor appears to have forged ahead after his N2 million bail application was granted.

New lease of life?

Baba Ijesha has revealed that he has returned to his first love, acting, and is currently partaking in a movie that is being shot in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He said this on Monday during an interview on Oodua 90.9 FM, Ile – Ife, Osun State, which was anchored by Kolawole Azeeze and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

The comic actor, who called into the show primarily to promote two new songs titled; ‘Eleda mi’ and ‘very soon,’ did not speak about his ongoing trial in the interview which lasted 30minutes.

He, however, recounted some of his travails in the Yoruba movie industry.

Travails

Asked to speak about some of the most painful experiences in his career, he recalled how he was yanked off 25 movie scenes.

He said, “I have never felt terrible or like leaving the theater profession until a day when acting roles were taken from me and that was over 20 years ago”.

I remembered that I cried and prayed to God for help because 25 scenes were taken from me and I was given only one and that singular role became a ‘bomb’. Those were the times I had the most painful experience because I cried like a baby”.

Narrating another sad moment in his career, the 48-year-old actor narrated how he lost a brand new car.

He said, “Another greatest regrettable moment was a time when a company bought me a new car and I then promised to give my old car to somebody. But shortly after I made the promise, I was involved in an auto accident and the new car was completely condemned. I could not give that car to the person I promised again until after about two months.”

When asked if he has a child, Baba Ijesha said, “ My son is studying law at a university.”

Meanwhile, his trial resumes at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Wednesday and Thursday.