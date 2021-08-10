ADVERTISEMENT

Outspoken Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has said the Lagos government laid an ambush against him in court to make him a “scapegoat.”

During the July 26 alleged rape trial of his embattled colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, the state authorities via the Directorate of Public Prosecution had vowed to prosecute Fabiyi for contempt of court for the production of ‘Oko Iyabo’.

In the movie, Baba Ijesha was portrayed as being innocent of the charges against him.

The movie has drawn a backlash from viewers and celebrities while many people have reported it on YouTube.

In a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Fabiyi also said the news of his planned prosecution by the Lagos state government was “shocking.”

He said: “It is shocking to later see publications that Lagos Government vows to prosecute me.”

“Ambush”

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the thespian said the DPP laid an ambush against him in the Lagos court.

“On July 26, 2021, an ambush was laid against me in Lagos High Court, where the state prosecutor asked the judge to order my trial on “CONTEMPT OF COURT” on a movie I made “OKO IYABO,” he said.

“Save for the proactive effort of Baba Ijesha’s defence team, Barr. Dada Awosika(SAN), Barr. Babatunde Ogala(SAN) and the team, who did a wonderful job to save the day and argue my case”.

The human rights activist said the DPP director and prosecution counsel, Olayinka Adeyemi, made remarks based on “social media noise.”

“What I suspect is that the prosecutor did not see the movie, they got swayed by TAMPAN’s LETTER, the trailer, title, and social media noise. The main concept of the movie is not about the case in court, the few scenes similar to what has been leaked publicly were recreated to give an artistic interpretation,” he said.

During Baba Ijesha’s trial, the prosecutor accused Fabiyi of making a movie based on a matter in the law court.

The actor, however, said ‘Oko Iyabo’ was made before the commencement of the court trial. He also added that the movie “traverses around Iyabo and Yomi, (and) they are not witnesses or parties to the case.”

The actor, who demanded “fair trial,” also noted that the “real name of the survivor was not at any time used. I deliberately dodged the use of full names, images or voices of any persons directly connected.”

He further said saying sorry for making “Oko Iyabo” is an act of “oppression.”

Fabiyi also said he should never be made a scapegoat for campaigning for a fair trial, equal justice, and just rights protection of all parties in this Baba Ijesha’s case.