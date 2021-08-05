ADVERTISEMENT

The family of late Nollywood Actress, Rachel Oniga, has said her body will be laid to rest on August 26 and 27, 2021.

The deceased son, Tunji Oniga, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Oniga said the wake would be held on August 26 at her residence in Magodo, Lagos State, while her remains will be buried on August 27 at a cemetery yet to be disclosed by the family.

He said he was yet to come to terms with his mum’s death as it was shocking to many including him because she cared about people’s well-being.

‘‘My mother’s death is shocking to me, in fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone ring and she is not there to take the call, the reality will dawn on me.

”She was a philanthropist, who was always bothered about the needs of others,” he said.

Toyin Odusote, the elder sister to the late Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, has confirmed reports of her demise and revealed how she died.

Ms Odusote, who issued a statement on behalf of the late actress’ family Saturday afternoon, also debunked claims that her sister died from COVID-19 complications.

She said: “Contrary to diverse reports informing that she died from Covid-19 complications, we write to inform the general public that she died from a heart-related issue: an ailment she battled with for a short period before her demise.’’

Ms Odusote also revealed that the late actress died in a Lagos hospital on Friday, July 30, around 10 p.m.

She was born on May 23, 1957, in Ebute Metta, Lagos State. She started her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant company, before her first movie titled: “Onome” and her debut Yoruba movie was, “Owo Blow.”

Over the years, Oniga featured in notable Nigerian films such as “Sango”, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super Story.

(NAN)