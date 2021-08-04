Controversial Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has taken the campaign demanding a lasting solution to Nigeria’s insecurity issues to Downing Street in the United Kingdom.

Downing is a street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mr Fabiyi, who is currently holidaying in the UK on Tuesday, led a one-man campaign to Downing Street to advocate the introduction of a national emergency number database, among other issues.

The outspoken actor, whom the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has promised to prosecute for contempt of court for producing ‘Oko Iyabo, shared details of his latest campaign with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said he implored Nigerians to demand a national emergency number, and the harmonization of the national database “so that we have the best and the best social-economic status we deserve in the community of nations.”

Campaign

During the campaign, which was screened live on YouTube, Fabiyi said a national emergency number and database will reduce “the spate of armed robbery, kidnapping, domestic terrorism domestic violence’’ to the bare minimum.

He said: ‘‘Nigeria is faced with myriads of security challenges. More Nigerians are killed in violent attacks across the country despite the efforts of security agencies.

The self-professed human rights activist also questioned the measures the federal government is putting in place to secure lives and property in the country, adding that the rights of Nigerians need to be protected.

The actor, who was yet to react to news of his prosecution by the Lagos state government through the DPP, also urged Nigerians to participate in governance.

“Why is the Nigerian human rights scorecard so low, why are we not doing all we can as citizens to participate in the governance of our own dear country? What is your contribution? The Nigerian education sector needs a revamp just as civic social responsibility, human rights, the duty of care needs to be inculcated into our education.

We need this because the Nigerian nation needs to be free, the Nigeria nation needs to get better, that is why I’m appealing to all of us to do all we can to promote the frontiers of human rights in Nigeria, civic social infrastructure is the rights of the people,” he said.

Prosecution

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) during the trial of embattled Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha facing rape allegations said it would prosecute Fabiyi for contempt of court over the production of ‘Oko Iyabo.’

In the movie, Baba Ijesha, who is being tried for allegedly raping a minor, was portrayed as being innocent of the charges against him.

The DPP director and prosecution counsel, Olayinka Adeyemi, said Fabiyi made a movie from the facts of Baba Ijesha’s ongoing alleged rape case using the real names of the defendants and the survivor of the case.

“Despite the warnings of this honourable court, an actor called Yomi Fabiyi went ahead and made a movie about the facts of this case,” she said.

“He used the real names of the parties and witnesses in this matter in the movie. Our application is to exclude him, his privies, and his agents from proceedings in court.”

The movie elicited backlash from viewers and celebrities while many people have reported it on YouTube leading to the removal of the movie by the actor.

Oko Iyabo

Defending his decision to shoot the controversial ‘Oko Iyabo’ movie, Fabiyi said it was shot before a date for Baba Ijesha’s court trial was fixed.

He said: ”The original and main story is a different concept. The few familiar scenes are mere re-creations. The release is decided by a marketer and not a producer.

The honest truth is this, the majority that attacked never saw the movie. Meanwhile, all the charades imported to fool the gullible on social media are baseless and disgusting.

”Now thousands upon millions have seen the movie and asking one question, why the condemnation and backlash? Raise your child to be civil, informed, and wise online. Many e-withcrafts are now being groomed online.

”’You can only claim legal rights and damages on any movie if your full name, voice, or image is used. If the writer or producer respects these rights, then you must respect the constitutional right of expression.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Fabiyi incurred the wrath of the umbrella body of Yoruba actors, TAMPAN, after he released the controversial ‘Oko Iyabo’ movie.

The movie was loosely based on Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape saga, his ‘social media trial’ and all the parties involved.

Giving reasons for the suspension, TAMPAN said Fabiyi was “guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.”

Fabiyi, on the other hand, maintained that nothing in the movie promoted sexual abuse, molestation, or those lies been peddled.

He said: ‘‘They played on the weakness of social media in Nigeria to violate my rights of expression, a cause for serious concern. And TAMPAN as a movie association that should promote human rights protection followed dirty social media noise. It is sad and unbelievable that this is happening in 2021.

The storyline is to showcase cases of child abuse and its consequences on every child. Then tell a little of my Human Rights crusade in this case. This I explained in the meeting with TAMPAN, yet they prefer to throw me under the bus.”