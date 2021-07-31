ADVERTISEMENT

Toyin Odusote, the elder sister of the late Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, has confirmed reports of her demise and revealed how she died.

Ms Odusote, who issued a statement on behalf of the late actress’ family Saturday afternoon, also debunked claims that her sister died from COVID-19 complications.

She said, “Contrary to diverse reports informing that she died from Covid-19 complications, we write to inform the general public that she died from a heart-related issue: an ailment she battled with for a short period before her demise.’’

Ms Odusote also revealed that the late actress died in a Lagos hospital on Friday, July 30, around 10 p.m.

The statement also highlighted, ‘‘We accept her sudden transition as God’s design and we see it as a function of a race of life well finished. Painful as it may be, we accept it in good faith and total submission to her maker.

‘‘Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. We appreciate the calls, messages, and condolences expressed by everyone and we pray for a sweet repose of her beautiful soul. Please accept this release as the only authentic one on behalf of the family until we meet to come up with another.’’

Ms Oniga

Ms Oniga, who hailed from Delta State, was born on May 23, 1957, in Ebute-Metta, Lagos State.

She became a household name after starring in the Yoruba classic family drama, “Owo Blow”.

The veteran actress featured in some of the best English and Yoruba Nollywood movies until her death.

Ms Oniga began her acting career shortly after her divorce. She was a full-time housewife and before then, a computer programmer.

After the separation, she went into business trading, travelling, and buying things.

She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before she made her acting debut in the Nollywood classic (Memorial Hospital) in 1993 and her debut Yoruba movie was ‘Owo Blow’.

Over the years, the multiple award-winning actress also featured in notable Nigerian films including “Sango”, Wale Adenuga’s television series, ‘Super story”, “Doctor Bello”, “Out of Bound”, “30 Days in Atlanta”, “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel”, “The Wedding Party”, and most recently, “My Village People”.

Ms Oniga is survived by three children, grandchildren, as well as other family members.

She was 64.