Commedinne cum actress, Damola ‘Princess’ Adekola, has told the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja that her foster child was “harrassed again” by a neighbour.

Princess disclosed this while she was being cross examined in the alleged rape case involving embattled Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, on Tuesday.

Responding to questions from the cross-examination by Baba Ijesha’s defence counsel, Princess said,

“Damola Adekola is my neighbour. I took him as a younger brother because his mom was late.

“He was arrested because he tried to harrass the minor, my daughter, in December.

“He put his hands on her laps, and asked her to touch his penis but she refused and screamed. It happened in December 2020 in my flat.

“It happened around 9:30pm, I was at a meeting around Sabo when it happened,” she added.

Princess said the minor told her about the incident in April 2021 after Baba Ijesha was arrested.

Princess also said that she found out at the police station where Baba Ijesha was arrested and taken to that another security guard identified as ‘Okele’ “indecently exposed” himself to the child.

Although Princess didn’t go into details of what she meant by “indecently exposed “, she emphatically noted that her daughter was not molested by the security guard.

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, excluded members of the public and journalists from taking the account of the victim concerning the allegations made against Baba Ijesha.

Earlier, Princess said she baited him (Baba Ijesha) with a “script conference” with a plan to confront him.

The defence counsel asked her, “You heard that the defendant had molested your daughter and you left her with the same person who you already had in mind to be a peadophile”?

“Why did you leave your foster daughter with the defendant who had an amorous encounter with your daughter? You already had a premonition that he had an encounter.

However, Princess said, “The initial plan was for my mum and I to confront him; that was why I had to set up the CCTV camera because he was going to be violent.

“I didn’t believe he would repeat the same action.”

The case has been adjourned to August 11 and 12, 2021.