Nigerian movie star, Femi Adebayo, is set to debut a comedy series, ‘Ile Alayo’ comedy series which is an adaptation of the blockbuster movie of the same title.

The comic flick, ‘Ile Alayo’, which was written by Mr Adebayo, was released to critical acclaim in 2013.

The cast includes Nigerian movie stars and notable Instagram comedians like Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi and Woli Agba.

The will be starring alongside big names in the Yoruba movie industry like Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Salami, Lateef Adedimeji, Dele Odule, Femi Adebayo, Ebun Oloyede, Cute Abiola and Wale Akorede.

The cast and crew of the series were unveiled at a press conference organised by the sponsor, StarTimes.

Also in attendance were the CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Alex Jian; Content Director, Viki Liu, COO, Tunde Aina; the CEO of Wakaati TV, Rotimi Akingbogun; ED of OMD, Yinka Adebayo, and representatives of major Nigerian brands.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Adebayo said the series would borrow heavily from the original storyline of the movie, stressing that it will be centre around humourous characters with conflicting behaviours.

Inspiration

Adebayo said ‘Ile Alayo’ will bring back more than 70 per cent of the original cast, and would introduce new characters like Mr Macaroni, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi and Lateef Adedimeji.

“Some years ago we produced ‘Ile Alayo’ as a home video, and when we ended it, there was a great demand for ‘Ile Alayo’ to come back majorly as a series,” he said.

“When the opportunity from our association TAMPAN to synergise with StarTimes arose, we gave it a shot, and after so much consideration by the company they felt it was good enough to bring on board as a series.

“Ile Alayo has so many comedians. The concept is about a “face me and face you” house where we have so many characters with conflicting behaviours and attitudes. We have a Muslim cleric, a prophet, a man that sells Indian hemp, prostitutes, retired soldier and cybercriminals.

“The essence of the series is to create a comedy that will make sense. As far as we are trying to make it as humorous as possible, we also want to touch on some social messages that affect our environment. ‘Ile Alayo’ is a comedy flick that I know people will appreciate. I can assure that the sponsors will get value for what they have invested.”

On his part, the chief executive officer of StarTimes, said the partnership was as a result of the company’s desire to satisfy the growing demands of viewers for local content.

“Nollywood is the second largest content production centre in the world, in the past 10 years, StarTimes has come to the industry in its own way, whether through content acquisition and production,” he said.

“However, when demands from our audience increased, we began to realise the need to do more. Yes, we are going to do more. ‘Ile Alayo’ is just a start. In the near future, more Nollywood artistes and professionals will bring more exciting local content to the screen of our viewers.

Viki Liu, Content Director, StarTimes added, “We are making a broader commitment to the Nollywood industry. Ile Alayo is the first step to this commitment. With an array of super-stars, movie fans should expect laughter aplenty in the blockbuster drama launching in the fourth quarter.

“We are currently working on a plan that will make StarTimes a powerhouse of Nollywood content. As such, we are willing to collaborate with budding talents in the industry to bring more creativity to life. For young and promising creatives who do not have the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity, we are open to collaborate with you on your journey to becoming a global brand. You have the talent; we have the finance to power your creativity,” she concluded.

