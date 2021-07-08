ADVERTISEMENT

A popular Yoruba actress, Motilola Adekunle, has revealed the reason she decided to end her union which lasted 10 years.

Ms Adekunle, who is famous for her role in Kunle Afod’s 2014 movie, ‘Imo’, inferred that her marriage to her Air force officer husband, was dissolved due to irreconcilable differences.

Adekunle, who bagged her debut move role in the movie ‘Bashorun Gaa’ by Adebayo Faleti, revealed this in a pensive Instagram post which took many especially her fans, by surprise.

Divorce rumours trailed the actress in 2015 after her wedding and engagement ring was noticeably missing when she was spotted at several shows and events.

The stylish actress shut down the viral reports at the time.

Adekunle, who also said they are “parting ways on good terms”, also said “It feels very odd that I have to share this kind of news with everyone as I am a staunch believer in the marriage institution.”

Her statement read: ”But the decision to share is a consequence of my belief in being transparent and not giving room to rumours or unverified speculations.”

“After years of marriage, we have come to the hard but pragmatic realisation and conclusion that we are much better apart.”

“Let me dispel any rumors that might emerge about the split. It’s very simple: It just didn’t work out.”

“There is no anger involved. Difficult? Absolutely. But it is the best decision in the circumstances.”

Privacy

The Ondo-born actress, who has been in the industry since 2000, also asked that the now-estranged family of four should be accorded privacy over the issue.

“Let me reiterate that we are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children and we ask for their (and our) space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

“We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

She met her husband, who is an Air Force officer, during her service year in Kaduna in 2008.

The marriage produced two children.

She has featured in numerous Yoruba movies including, ‘ Onikaluku’, ‘Mirage’, ‘Ariwo Oja’, ‘Adaaba’ and ‘Apo’.