A Yoruba movie star, Jide Kosoko has threatened to ‘‘work against and frustrate his colleague, Nkechi Blessing, out of their industry”.

Mr Kosoko, who is the secretary of TAMPAN, the umbrella body of Yoruba actors and filmmakers, said this at a press conference which was held on Saturday in Lagos.

TAMPAN convened the media briefing to address pressing issues in their industry namely Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape scandal.

Also addressed at the meeting were the unending social media spats between Iyabo Ojo, Ms Blessing, Mr Miami, Yomi Fabiyi, and others.

Mr Kosoko, who was visibly angered by the turn of events in his industry since the alleged rape case came to the fore, threatened to deal with Ms Blessing because of “her unprofessional conduct and spat with Mr Miami because he appeared sympathetic to Baba Ijesha’s plight”.

‘‘I am not joking, even if the law says you are free to practice anything you like, we can frustrate you (Ms Blessing) out of that industry if you like. You can quote me, these are my personal words. If you think you’re above the law, we can get you out of the industry in our own way. I am bold to say that we will work against her in this industry,’’ Mr Kosoko said.

Ever since the rape case scandal came to the fore, the Yoruba movie industry has been broken into factions.

While some actors appear sympathetic to the actor’s plight, others are drumming support justice for the defiled minor.

This has led to some sort of social media war between the opposing factions, one led by Ms Ojo with support from Ms Blessing and Baba Ijesha’s friends, led by Mr Fabiyi.

Meanwhile, against all odds, Mr Fabiyi and his supporters have stood strong ensuring that Baba Ijesha is granted bail.

Baba Ijesha was accused of sexually assaulting the 14-year old adopted daughter of comedienne, Princess.

Directive

The association’s president, Mr Latin disclosed that Ms Blessing and Ms Ojo are not TAMPAN members so the association’s laws are not binding on them.

He, however, said movie directors have been barred from working with them on movie-related matters pending the conclusion of their internal investigations.

Mr Kosoko also assured his colleagues and the media that derogatory statements will no longer be allowed to damage the association’s reputation.

He said, “Our local chapters are disciplined. If you look at the number of practitioners that are misbehaving now, you cannot count ten. We’re about to have some black sheep. As soon as we detect them, we will know what to do,” he said.

Mr Kosoko said the disciplinary measure by the association to erring members is to make them “behave better tomorrow.”

Mr Latin also said Ms Blessing had been cautioned previously over a social media spat with Mr Miami and she tendered a “public apology”.

He then said, “ this time around, we’re not saying we’re sanctioning her. We’re simply saying no director within TAMPAN should work with Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in attendance were the association’s Board of Trustees chairman, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) and Lagos chapter’s governor, Yinka Quadri, and other elders of the association.

Funsho Adeolu, Ms Blessing’s ‘soulmate’ react

Meanwhile, Yoruba actor, Funsho Adeolu and Ms Blessing’s “soulmate”, David Falegan have reacted to the development.

In an Instagram post, on Monday, Mr Adeolu described TAMPAN as a group of leaders who “do not have the interest of members at heart.”

The actor who has been silent since the rape scandal and social media spats began wrote: “My face is covered in shame on behalf of those who call themselves leaders of the local association and do not have the interest of people at heart- God is watching o.”

Although Ms Blessing is yet to react to the latest development, her lover, Mr Falegan, who described her as his “soulmate” has threatened to interfere in the matter and “deal with the TAMPAN leadership”.

He wrote, “Before you attempt to silence her or frustrate her, kindly be very ready for me. What your association has shown is pure misplaced priorities and dereliction of duties.

“I respect all elders without fear because no human being is God. It’s a pain to the heart knowing wisdom is required but folly prevails. She is my soulmate and the moment you are breaking her then be ready to break me.”

Since April 22, when PREMIUM TIMES reported the alleged rape incident, Baba Ijesha has faced some serious backlash and lost all goodwill.