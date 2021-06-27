The umbrella body of Yoruba actors and filmmakers, TAMPAN, has dissociated itself from a recent statement made by one of its members Deji Aderemi aka Olofa Ina, regarding Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape case.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported how Olofa Ina accused his colleague Iyabo Ojo and comedienne Princess of pranking and setting Omiyinka Olanrewaju ( Baba Ijesha) up.

He also said Ms Ojo disrespected him by failing to heed his advice and added that sexual relationships among actors are nothing new in the industry.

The 71-year old actor said this after Baba Ijesha was granted bail by the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday.

The movie star, who was one of the Yoruba actors who showed up at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja in solidarity with Baba Ijesha, said this while addressing journalists after his colleague was granted bail.

He has since apologised.

TAMPAN

TAMPAN made its stance known at a press briefing held on Saturday in Lagos.

The association’s secretary, Jide Kosoko, condemned the immoral perception of the Yoruba movie industry and actors as portrayed by Olofa Ina.

The association also expressed their belief in law taking its due process. .

Mr Kosoko said, “We do not support any form of criminal behaviour in whatever unit. We stayed away from commenting on the Baba Ijesha saga because we believe in the rule of law, due process and ability of the court to decide cases without being swayed by emotions.”

“The views presented by one of us is in no way representative of the associations’ stand as he spoke in his personal capacity and not on behalf of TAMPAN. The association does not condone immorality.”

“If two consenting adults decide to have this in common, it does not mean that it is the standard practice of the association

Also in attendance were the association’s chairman, Adebayo Salami; the President, Bolaji Amusan; Lagos chapter’s governor, Yinka Quadri and other elders of the association.

Warning

The association called on all members of the industry to desist from using social media to voice out their grievances against each other as the association has mechanisms for dispute settlement among actors.

Kosoko said, “Individual characters should not be the parameter to measure the association. The association can only lay down rules as to how members can comport themselves. If such rules are disregarded, necessary punitive measures will be taken.”

Backstory

Baba Ijesha was accused by a Nigerian comedienne, Princess, of raping a minor (when she was 7-year-old) who was kept in her care.

The 48-year old comedian-actor was arraigned before the Special Offences Court in Lagos on charges of sexual assault, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault by penetration.

He is under investigation by the Lagos State police command on allegations of rape and has been in police detention since April 22 for the alleged offence.

Oluwatoyin Taiwo, the judge, has granted the defendant, Mr Omiyinka, bail in the sum of N2 million.

She said bail is a constitutional right and not a discretionary right.

She added that one of Baba Ijesha’s sureties, who must be a legal practitioner “must have a residence and an office address in Lagos and enter a monetary bond of N1 million to be deposited with the chief registrar who shall approve the surety.”

The trial was adjourned to July 27.