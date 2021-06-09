ADVERTISEMENT

With Lagos and Ibadan having been conquered, the train of the Covid-19 inspired documentary feature, ‘UNMASKED: Leadership, Trust and the Covid-19 Pandemic’ heads to Kano this week.

The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, June 10, at the Theater & Performing Arts Theater, Faculty of Communication Complex, Bayero University, Kano New Campus from 10.30 a.m.

It will feature the premiere of the 105 minutes revealing film, followed by a panel conversation on the theme: ‘Rebuilding Primary Healthcare.’

As it happened in the other two locations, the Kano event will have as keynote speaker, the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele. The proposed Special Guest of Honour is His Royal Highness, Ibrahim Abubakar ll, Emir of Karaye.

To be moderated by the ace journalist and now media entrepreneur, Kadaria Ahmed, who is also the co-producer and presenter of the film, the proposed discussants in the panel conversation are:

* Isa Sadiq Abubakar – Director, CIDR Kano

* Tijani Hussein – Executive Director, Primary Health Management Board

* Aisha Faruk – Reproductive Health Coordinator, Kano

Directed and produced by the renowned storyteller and content creator, Femi Odugbemi, “Unmasked…’’ was collaboratively produced by Daria Media and Zuri 24 Media with the support of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and the Macarthur Foundation.

According to Bimbola Amao, Programs Officer at the Daria Media Ltd, “We want ‘Unmasked’ to become a catalyst for conversations around public health in Nigeria based on the issues raised on the documentary and the shortcomings unmasked by Covid-19. It is our hope that we can motivate collaborative work that can help us begin to build a more functional public health care system.”