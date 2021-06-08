ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the public outrage trailing the ban on Twitter in Nigeria, a Nigerian actor, Yemi Solade, has said the social media platform deserved to be debarred for “insulting the President of Nigeria.”

The actor said this in an interview with GoldmyneTv at the second edition of Social Media Hangout, tagged “Digital media: Freedom of internet use and the rights of citizens,” which was held in Lagos on Sunday.

Mr Solade said that while he agrees that the ban is an infringement on human rights, Twitter’s deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet is “malicious.”

“I think Twitter went too far insulting the president of Nigeria and by extension insulting all of us. Some 200 million people of Nigeria, the most populous black nation on earth, I think about 45 per cent of subscribers more or less are Nigerians who make Twitter very thick,” he said.

The movie star also said Twitter’s “white supremacist imperialist tendencies should be curbed sometimes.”

When a platform is used to project “anarchy”, hate comment, “to foment trouble” there is a need to regularise such mediums, said Mr sholade.

The actor said Nigeria has a myriad of problems to contend with, and Twitter was always criticising the Nigerian government.

“I’m not really a Twitter fan, I do little on Twitter but most times one comes across some very volatile moment, you know the situation of things in this country.

“I will want to align with that school of thought that Twitter wasn’t really helping. Nigeria has so many problems to contend with and Twitter wasn’t really helping the country, most of the posts were far far too negative, you know hitting the government of Nigeria”, he said.

However, the filmmaker who described the ban as “the best the president could do” noted that the platform will be missed by entrepreneurs who use the platform as a medium to reach their customers.

Mr solade, who was born in Lagos in the 1960s, is popular for his roles in movies like ‘Voiceless scream’, ‘Widow’, ‘Elevator Baby’, ‘Shadows’ and ‘Madam Dearest’.

