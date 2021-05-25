Yoruba movie star, Adams Kehinde aka Lege Miami, on Monday night, tendered a public apology to the umbrella body of Yoruba actors and filmmakers, TAMPAN, over his social media spat with his colleague, Nkechi Blessing.

While Lege Miami appears remorseful, his colleague, Nkechi Blessing, has disregarded TAMPAN’s notice of suspension and called their bluff.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that TAMPAN suspended both actors from appearing on Yoruba movie sets indefinitely after they became embroiled in an escalating war of words on Instagram.

It was Ms Blessing who began the social media outburst because Lege Miami appeared sympathetic to Baba Ijesha’s plight.

TAMPAN’s Guild of Directors, chaired by Damola Olatunji, “decreed” that no director should engage the services of the two actors, adding that failure to obey the directive will attract punitive measures.

Lege Miami appealed his suspension while Ms Blessing renounced her association with TAMPAN in an Instagram live video with a popular blogger on Monday evening.

Lege Maimi

In a minute video, he captioned “(I) am sorry” on his social media page, Lege Miami tendered his unreserved apology to the “pillars” of TAMPAN

“I apologise to our daddies that are our bosses, I won’t mention your name (Ms Blessing) at all. I will apologise again to Mr president, Mr Latin, our daddies Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri Yemi Solade, Dele Odule, Abbey Lanre, Ogogo, and the daddies on our association that I don’t know are the pillars of our group, and veteran directors, from Abbey Lanre upward, he said.

In the same video, he played a song by veteran Fuji singer, Adewale Ayuba, pleading forgiveness.

Nkechi Blessing

Ms Blessing in an Instagram live interview, which had more than 2,500 viewers, said her suspension was shocking.

She said if TAMPAN was an “organised” group, they would have sent the statement directly to her and not on social media.

“It came as a shock to me because normally, in an organisation that is organised, you’re not supposed to serve anybody a letter on social media.

“I did not join the industry through social media, that is the number one error they wrote to themselves, not to me.

“You claim I’m one of your members in your association, you didn’t call me, you didn’t send a text, you didn’t send an email. You didn’t try contacting me in any way, and you put up whatever you put up on Instagram without even tagging me, some other person sent it to me, who does that?

When asked what TAMPAN stands for, the actress said “I swear to God I don’t know.”

She also queried the rationale behind her suspension, adding that she refused to be cowed into silence.

“We all have the right to air our opinions on our platforms. How do you suspend me when I have never been part of your association? I have never attended your meetings.

“You’re telling the board of directors not to call me for jobs, when was the last time I crossed your cameras?,” Ms Blessing said.

Baba Ijesha has faced serious backlash and lost all goodwill since April 22, 2021, when he was arrested for alleged rape.

The incident has divided his industry and pitted his colleagues against one another.

Few of his colleagues whom many have described as rape apologists have thrown their weight behind him while some appear to sit on the fence.

Baba Ijesha was granted bail by Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghre on May 17 on health grounds but his team of lawyers said he is still in police custody due to his inability to meet his bail conditions.