Yoruba movie star, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed a N100 million lawsuit against her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi for defamatory publication.

The actress made this known on her verified Instagram handle on Wednesday evening.

In a statement on her social media page, she accused Mr Fabiyi of bringing her reputation to ridicule.

Ms Ojo, through her legal counsel, Maverick Forte Legal is seeking N100 million in damages, public apology and retraction of the defamatory publication made on placards.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported that controversial Yoruba actor, Mr Fabiyi, led a peaceful protest over the continued detention of his colleague, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

Some of their placards bore captions like “It is illegal to use a child as props/bait in an illegal setup, Illegal police detention: Don’t wait until it is done to your relative, brother, sister, or us.”

Two of the placards, which bore the captions, “Nigeria police, please allow the law to dictate to you; not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co” and “Iyabo Ojo and Princess promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail in this era”, obviously did not sit well with the actress prompting her to seek legal redress.

Allegations

Ms Ojo described the “mind-boggling” allegations as false and imaginary while stating that she has the right to express her opinions in “raging issues.”

Her statement partly read, “We write in respect to your defamatory publications and with particular reference to series of unwarranted, unprovoked, and unjustifiable vituperations and unfounded allegations by you as contained in the placards bearing the name of our client. The mindboggling allegations are not only imaginary, false, and fallacious, but mischievous and deliberately calculated to ridicule our client.

“Our client reliably informed us that you spearheaded a protest day, today 12th day of May 2021 wherein you made several accusations amongst which were defamatory publications on placards with the following inscriptions to wit “Nigerian police must respect human rights and honour bail for all bailable offences; denying bail is a human rights violation; Nigeria police, please allow the law to dictate to you; not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co” and “Iyabo Ojo and Princess promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail in this era.”

“Our client, therefore, specifically denies making such statement to kill Mr. Olarenwaju Omiyinks alias “Baba ljesha” nor to unlawfully interfere with statutory responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force. For the sake of clarity, be mindful that it is within our client’s sacred constitutional human right to express her feelings, opinions, and views on the raging issues bothering on the criminal complaints leveled against Mr. Olanrenwaju Omiyinka Alias “Baba Ijesha.”

The actress said the unfounded allegations were watched by several viewers on Mr Fabiyi’s Instagram live coverage of the protest and” unfounded allegations, disparaging comments and life-threatening remarks” were made against her.

Demands

In the five-page lawsuit, the actress said Mr Fabiyi has two weeks, starting Wednesday, to comply with the demands or face “legal proceedings without delay.”

The four demands are, “that you care and desist from making further, additional or fresh defamatory publications against our client on Instagram, Facebook and on any other social media, social messaging blog and/or print media outlet, a full retraction of the said defamatory publication by you on your Instagram handle and status which should be published for seven (7) consecutive days beginning from the date of the first publication in which you must specifically acknowledge that your allegation is false, misleading, and entirely defamatory of client’s character.”

Others are “your retraction and public apology (must) further be circulated and published by other media outlets namely; instablog, goldmyne, Linda ikeji, punch newspapers.

“One Hundred Million Naira (N100, 000, 000 00) as damages for the unjustifiable injury and losses occasioned by our client caused by your defamatory publication.”

Fabiyi reacts

Few hours after his colleague slammed the lawsuit against him, Mr Fabiyi, in an Instagram live video with Lege Miami, also an actor, advised Ms Ojo to equip herself with the human rights law.

“Iyabo stop now, don’t cross the RED LINE. Use your money to eat and buy your TikTok costume. 100 kobo una no go see. Go and equip yourself with the law and human rights, don’t think you can crush one activity to become one activity,” Mr Fabiyi said.

He also said the letter ought to be issued to him directly and not posted on her Instagram handle tagging him.

“You didn’t serve me a letter but posted on social media. I realised that some of your fans don’t know the meaning and most likely you too.

“Go and see how you can help Princess with the imminent criminal charges coming to her when the court resumes.”

Since the scandal broke, without mincing words, Mr Fabiyi has stated his position on the rape allegation by his colleague. This, however, did not sit well with some members of the public and his colleagues including, Toke Makinwa, Davido, Femi Branch, and a few others.

Baba Ijesha is under investigation by the Lagos State police command on allegations of rape.

The actor has been accused by a Nigerian comedienne, Princess of raping a minor (when she was 7-year-old) who was kept in her care.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has also confirmed that Baba Ijesha is currently a suspect in a sexual assault investigation and not rape, as it is currently being bandied.