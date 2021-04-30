Nigerian comedienne cum actress Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has once again shared more details about all that transpired in the CCTV footage that captured when her colleague, Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha allegedly raped her daughter.

During an Instagram live chat on Thursday night, Princess, alongside her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, said ‘‘I watched Baba Ijesha molest and lick my daughter non-stop for 30 minutes on the CCTV’’.

Princess also mentioned that Baba Ijesha confessed to committing the crime because he was sexually impotent.

The comedienne made the shocking revelations hours after she and Iyabo stormed State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, where the alleged perpetrator is being held.

She and some of her friends including Iyabo, had gone to Panti following reports that Baba Ijesha was going to be released on bail on Friday.

During the Instagram live video, she also accused her colleague, Saheed Balogun, of trying to secure the embattled actor’s release.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu at a press briefing on Thursday clarified that the 48-year-old actor was held for alleged sexual assault and not rape.

Mr Odumosu said the case of defilement is still under investigation and needs to undergo scientific investigation. He stated that sexual assault is a bailable offence.

Details

The comedienne said she painfully monitored on her mobile phone how “he licked her from head to toe for thirty minutes. How many adults can stomach that? and was doing all sorts that I can’t even say.”

She said she made the video to clear rumours making rounds about the allegations. She said some bloggers said the victim was not raped but was ‘merely sexually assaulted’.

However, Iyabo Ojo said the matter is seen as a “norm” and “no big deal” because of the lack of education and integrity in the society.

Princess said the victim has revealed everything that happened and Baba Ijesha has admitted to raping her.

Recounting the aftermath of the drama, Princess said, “The victim was asked to write statements, from morning she wrote the statement, from the morning she wrote the statement, in the afternoon, she was questioned till night, almost 8:30, a young child, she went through a lot.

“What is most painful is that people are looking for validation for something as wrong as this. What matters is that children are meant to be protected, children are not playthings that you fiddle with, children are not human or ladies that you perform sexual acts on.

Referring to Yomi Fabiyi, an angry Princess said, she prays Baba Ijesha’s children to experience such while she champions the campaign to seek justice for them.

Referring to Nigeria’s incarceration system, she said Baba Ijesha would have been detained in a solitary prison. “How can we in Nigeria normalise sexual violation, an adult performing a serious sexual act on a child for thirty minutes?”, she queried.

Also a victim of rape by a relative, Iyabo said people should refrain from blaming the victim’s mother. She said sexual violations can be perpetrated by relatives, and they usually build fear in their victims in order to conceal the terrible acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A house divided

Since the news came to the fore, several Yoruba actors have expressed divergent views on the matter.

While Iyabo berated her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi for supporting Baba Ijesha, Femi Branch on Thursday issued a stern warning to people who are sympathetic to the actor’s plight,

Femi said, “There is a curse on anyone that says anything in support of Baba Ijesha and what he did. There is a curse, so be careful.”

READ ALSO:

Similarly, Helen Paul on her Instagram urged parents to be friendly with their wards and build interaction, not fear in them.

The footage

Parts of the scenes of the alleged sexual assault released Thursday showed how the comic actor allegedly caught pant down, sitting on the floor, and pleading for forgiveness while being questioned by Princess and other people.

In the two- minute video, Baba Ijesha could be seen and repeatedly heard echoing, “Please forgive me, I won’t do it again.”

He said, ‘‘please forgive me, I know I have hurt you, but please forgive me. I know I have done something wrong, please forgive me because of God, I’m begging you. You will never be put to shame. I don’t know what came over me, if you must take me away, please let me kill myself, please,… Have mercy on me, I said I’m sorry.”

When asked why he sexually harassed the minor for seven years, Baba Ijesha repeatedly said, “I’m very sorry.”