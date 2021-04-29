ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has said popular Yoruba actor Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha is currently in custody for alleged sexual assault and not rape as it is currently being bandied.

The CP said this at a press briefing which was held at the Lagos Police Command on Thursday.

On, April 22, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State police command arrested the actor for allegedly raping a minor.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had said preliminary findings revealed that the suspect allegedly began sexually assaulting the victim, 14, since she was 7 years of age.

More details about the case, however, emerged on Tuesday night when Nigerian comedian, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, revealed she was the guardian of the 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her colleague.

Princess later clarified that her colleague only raped the minor twice “and not for seven years as the police claimed.”

Princess reported the incident at Sabo Police Station, Yaba, Lagos.

Update

Speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner of Police said, ‘‘You don’t do trial on pages of the newspaper. Baba Ijesha was alleged to have raped a girl seven years ago, as at that time, no complaint was made and nothing was done. Last week, a video went viral where he was arrested for sexual assault. He touched the girl in indecent places and he admitted.

‘‘The case of defilement being added to it is still under investigation and we need a scientific investigation. Sexual assault is a bailable offence, it is not like rape. Everyone involved, including Baba Ijesha, was taken out and we listened to them.

”We have compiled the case and sent it to the Directorate of Public Prosecution), Ministry of Justice for advice.

‘‘For now, Baba Ijesha is still in our custody. The case is bailable but we have not considered him for bail. We are waiting for DPP’s advice.

‘‘The case of defilement happened seven years ago which we cannot confirm. Baba Ijesha was arrested for sexual assault (touching the girl without her consent) and not rape, which he confessed to and apologised.”

Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo on Thursday released a video wherein Baba Ijesha begged for forgiveness after he was allegedly caught sexually molesting the 14-year-old girl.

The 43-year-old actress released the video amid reports that the police plan to release the accused on bail on Friday.

In the video, the actor could be seen begging Princess for forgiveness.

When she asked him why he did what he is being accused of after all she had done for him, the embattled actor blamed it on the devil.

“Baba Ijesha’s confession after being caught red-handed on CCTV sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

“Be human and let your conscience be pricked,” Iyabo captioned the video posted on Instagram.

The actress has been the arrowhead of a campaign to ensure Baba Ijesha is punished for allegedly molesting a minor.

The mother of two has also clashed with a male colleague of hers, Yomi Fabiyi, who likened Baba Ijesha’s case to that of Baba Suwe who was wrongly arrested and unlawfully kept in detention by the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2011 for alleged drug trafficking.