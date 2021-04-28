More details about popular Yoruba actor Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape case emerged on Tuesday night .

Nigerian comedian cum actress Damilola Adekoya, who is popularly known as Princess, revealed she was the guardian of the 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her colleague.

She said this on her official Instagram handle.

In the video, the comedienne revealed how some parents had allowed their kids to stay with her after her marriage crashed so she would not be lonely.

On, April 22, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State police command arrested the actor for allegedly raping a minor.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said preliminary findings revealed that the suspect allegedly began sexually assaulting the victim, 14 since she was 7-years-old.

Princess later clarified that her colleague only raped the minor twice “and not for seven years as the police claimed”.

Princess reported the incident at Sabo Police Station, Yaba, Lagos.

Contacted on Wednesday morning, the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

He said the police is yet to charge him to court as the courts are not sitting because of the ongoing judiciary strike in Lagos.

This reporter made several fruitless attempts including visits to the police station where the actor is being held to see if he could get his (suspect) lawyer’s contact or the detainee’s reaction to the allegations against him and the new ones by his colleague.

The suspect has no known spokesperson.

Allegations

Narrating how Baba Ijesha “was caught in the act”, she said she had a very cordial relationship with Baba Ijesha and always came to his aid on several occasions. He was also a regular visitor at her Lagos home. They also starred in some movie productions together.

She said it was during one of his visits that “he molested one of three girls living with her”.

After seven years, “the girl opened up to Princess and her friend”.

She said she wanted to catch him red-handed and had to call him for a meeting in her house where she set up a CCTV camera, “and he was captured trying to molest the girl again.”

“I have always been paranoid I don’t trust anybody, just three or four minutes for me to go down and open the gate for my aunty …to climb up, within the space of that time, see the damage he did, it is not fair, God has said this is what will happen, anybody that is close to me will tell you, people have brought their children from outside Lagos to live with me.

“Adults who have had domestic violence issue have come to my house to live with me, not once not twice, please if am not a careful person will I be insisting for seven years, all my family said I am insisting too much, shebi you are a Christian, just pray and leave it to God, and is said it is not spiritual, now this is it,” she said.

She also berated people who are accusing her of trying to set up the actor and tarnish his image.

Princess, who does not have a biological child of her own, broke down in tears as she labelled those asking to see video evidence of Baba Ijesha assaulting the girl as wicked.

Describing the pain she feels as “too much”, Princess said people’s insensitivity hurts her more. She was particularly upset at her colleague and self-confessed rape survivor, Foluke Daramola, who endorsed a statement by actor Yomi Fabiyi asking to see the CCTV evidence.

Regrets

Without mentioning Foluke’s name, Princess asked if there was video evidence “when she claimed she was raped years ago.”

Princess said the rape harmed the child as she became withdrawn while her grades dwindled.

“Sorry, that I am crying o, it’s just that the pain is too much, please, when this thing happen the child have (sic) been failing so many things and I am the one that is insisting that something is wrong even when everybody said we should pray.

“I am the one insisting that because he never came to my house after that, I kept insisting that something is wrong because something in me said…the child was failing woefully and was behaving strangely even her brothers could not play with her,” she said.

She urged parents with similar experiences with the comic actor to send her a message on her Instagram handle or go to the Gender Unit of the Panti police station to report the crime.

Baba Ijesha

Baba Ijesha, who belongs to the league of Baba Suwe and Mr Latin, opted for a quiet wedding in 2012 .

This newspaper cannot confirm if the actor is still married as his private life is a closely guarded secret.

Though he is a big player in the Yoruba movie sector, Baba Ijesha kept his private world hidden from public view.

He earned the moniker, Baba Ijesha, due to his ability to mimic in Ijesha dialect an old unintelligent man in movies. He shot into limelight after starring in ‘Omo Orita’ which was written and produced by Saheed Balogun.