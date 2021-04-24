In the past, people wondered how actors pulled off crying scenes. It was clearly beyond secretly squeezing few drops of water on their faces to form tears.

This shows that crying is one skill or talent that only a few actors can actually accomplish without making things look forced.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the top six Nigerian actors with the most realistic cries in the business.

Our countdown includes Nkiru Slyvanus, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Lateef Adedimeji, and more.

Nkiru Sylvanus

If you ever saw Andy Ameachi’s movie,‘ A cry for help’ part 1-3 (2002), you will understand why this 38-year-old actress who started acting at 17 earned a spot on our list.

Shortly after the film was released, she earned a reputation as the ‘crying mama’ of Nollywood as her illustrious roles required her to shed tears all the time.

A few years back, she disclosed the secret to her famous tear-dropping ability in her movies:

“The concentration comes to you and then the tears follow,” she explained.

Nollywood makes a lot of emotional movies since sad stories sell a lot and Sylvanus, who abandoned a medical career cut short by circumstances she couldn’t control, remains unrivaled as Nollywood’s crying queen.

Lateef Adedimeji

The first thing that struck viewers about the actor who shot to fame after starred in Yewande Adekoya’s 2013 flick, “Kudi Klepto” was that he bore a striking resemblance with popular actor, Odunlade Adekola.

The semblance was so uncanny that a lot of people mistook him to be the latter’s brother.

Before anyone could realise how much of a star Adedimeji would later become, it was already obvious that the new guy could cry. To satisfy his fan’s curiosity, the actor and singer made a video on Instagram, showing how easily the tears come to him.

He earned himself the nicknames, “crying machine” and “Lord of tears” because of this rare ability.

So far, in more than half of the films he has appeared in, Adedimeji has proven that if there should be an award for Nigeria’s best crying actor, he would not be rivaled.

Bukunmi Oluwashina

This talented actress and voice-over artiste obviously has a thing for emotional and tear-jerking movies.

Most of the films she produced have her playing emotional roles like being a blind girl, being afflicted with epilepsy, losing her voice or her legs, or finding herself in an abusive marriage.

The Ekiti-born actress does have this dramatic way of provoking her viewer to tears. It’s effortless for her and very believable.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

From “Knocking on Heaven’s Door”, to “Falling”, Adesua entered the industry with rather strong emotions and literally speaking, so many ‘tears’.

Having trained primarily in theatre and performing arts, Adesua is unarguably a brilliant actor. She is also natural with her abilities to interpret and define emotions perfectly with her facial expressions and especially with tears when she has to.

When a Twitter user asked her in 2018 how she pulls of the crying roles perfectly, the “Wedding Party” actress said she puts herself in the headspace of the character she has to play.

Hilda Dokubo

A veteran and an amazing actress, Bimbo Akintola can seamlessly pull off any role given to her, whether in English or in Yoruba.

When she cries in movies, she has a certain facial expression that breaks your heart before her tears even begin to fall. In a 2016 interview, she explained how tears and crying come so easy to her.

“I cry out of frustration. When I am upset, I cry. I am one of those people that cry easily because I am a very passionate and emotional person. If I am frustrated, I can cry. If I am angry and you ask me to explain myself, I would cry, I am that kind of person; so I cry regularly,” she said.

Tunbosun Odusin

If you do not know Tunbosun Odusin you obviously aren’t an avid Yoruba film lover.

The 78-year-old actor who has been acting for over 50 years is known for acting tragic roles with convincing tears that would evoke the emotions of the cruelest of men.

Despite his age, the veteran filmmaker still plays the emotional roles he is known for and cannot be easily forgotten as the man that triggered so many emotions in viewers for many years.