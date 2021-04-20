ADVERTISEMENT

A controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, on Monday, surprised his fans when he revealed that he wasn’t gay afterall.

Maduagwu took to his official Instagram account to announce to his fans and Nigerians that he lied about his sexuality

He wrote, “Dear fans I am not gay. I lost movie roles endorsement and my girlfriend fighting for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) in Nigeria.

“Omg! Even my girlfriend left me despite knowing I was fighting for LGBT right in Naija but I no regret using my celebrity status to fight for this beautiful community,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the actor had on January, posted on his Instagram handle that he was “proudly gay” and this generated a lot of condemnation by his fans.

The actor, who is best known off-screen for trolling fellow artists and other public figures, also had some words of advice for his fellow Nigerians.

”Appreciate others and share only love. We need to respect peoples’ choices, and not judge them.

”So, let us practice Jesus’ kind of love,” he shared.

The actor, who earned a degree in Sociology from Lagos State University, garnered kudos for his onscreen acting talents, but he also became controversial for his notorious trolling of celebrities and public figures.

The actor, who sent waves through Nollywood, late last year when he alleged that he was sexually assaulted on a Lagos movie set in 2012.

He further alleged that such abuse was still common in the industry.

“Honestly, anytime I remember how I was molested and raped by a male actor on my first movie location in Lagos, I cry bitterly,” he said.

The actor is gradually rising in the Nollywood industry as he had featured in a couple of movies where he delivered good performances.

As a brand influencer, Maduagwu has partnered with several brands by advertising and promoting their goods and services.

(NAN)