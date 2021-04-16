ADVERTISEMENT

This weekend promises to be mind-blowing as ‘Breaded Life’, a comedy movie by Biodun Stephen hits the Nigerian cinemas on Friday.

The movie, which is a sequel to the 2016 romantic comedy, ‘Picture Perfect’, will be screened in cinemas nationwide.

The much-anticipated movie premiered at iMax Cinema, Lekki, Lagos on Saturday before a select audience including Toyin Abraham, the cast of the movie, the media, movie critics and enthusiasts.

The movie was co-produced by Biodun Stephen, Tara Ajibulu and Kayode Sowade.

It tells the story of a reckless young man, who wakes up to find that no one can recognise him except a local bread seller.

According to Ms Stephen, who directed the film, ‘Breaded Life’ is a true-life story inspired by the experiences of people around her.

“The movie is a true-life story. It was inspired by the experiences of people around me. So, people should look forward to be entertained, captivated, learn and have a good time,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

“After Picture Perfect, people wanted a sequel but I was afraid; will it be as good? So, I wrote Breaded Life as a sequel that will feature some characters from Picture Perfect.”

The star-studded cast includes Tina Mba, Amuda Eko, Funny Bone, Jide Kosoko, Lizzy Jay, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tomiwa Sage and Karen Spikes.

It also features MC Lively, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninalowo and Adedimeji Lateef.

“There was natural sync in script interpretation and sense of humour in characterisation that makes the actions real, thus depicting real-life scenarios in the minds of the audience.

“If you are a lover of the popular Agege bread or you’ve heard tales of the sumptuous loaf, then get ready for the movie to fill your mouth with a satirical depiction of breaded life in that hood,” a film critic said.

Watch movie trailer below

https://youtu.be/BzD-jxnOf1o