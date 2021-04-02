ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode of #WithChude, saw Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, reveal how losing her father at 12 broke her in ways that still affect her.

She spoke on her relationship with her father up till his last moments with the show’s Chude Jideonwo. The actress also shared some of their fondest memories.

She also discussed a period that changed the nature of their father-daughter relationship and caused a strain on their bond.

She said, “When I was about nine years old, I was shipped to Command Secondary School in Kaduna. By that time, they had just given birth to my younger brother.

I was a child and I did not take it well at all. I even remember when he was leaving and we both were crying. It really affected me. I thought the reason was that he now had other kids, and I was no longer important to him.”

While in school in Kaduna, her world was shattered by the news of her father’s death. That was at a time when she was beginning to anticipate returning home to spend more time with him.

“I think everything I have been, positively or negatively, is because of my father’s death. It affected me so much; I did not even know how much at the time. I did not even mourn my dad. At the age of 12, I was becoming a little lady, and I was excited to spend time with my father.

“That was when I got called out of school because I needed to be home. I knew someone had died because of how everyone in school was tiptoeing around me. The only thing I kept saying at the airport was, ‘I just hope it is not my dad’.”

“For some callous reason, I was okay with it being anyone but him. When I got home, I was greeted by a crowd. As I walked into the house, I was thinking about which of my family members had died.

“I saw my brothers, then I saw my mum, and, at that moment, I froze because I knew it was my dad that had died. I’m not sure if it was the guilt of wishing death on someone else, and not him, or because I was too young to process it or because I was still angry with him for shipping me off, but I was numb and emotionless, and it has affected me to this day. It was like something died in me,” she concluded.

#WithChude is a series of multimedia conversations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit.

New episodes show every Saturday at 9 p.m. on TVC Entertainment, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV at 5 p.m.