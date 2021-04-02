ADVERTISEMENT

Fisayo Michael, a Nigerian hype man popularly known as MC Fish and husband to popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has revealed that he washes his wife’s underwear because of the way she respects him.

The master of ceremonies, who shot into the limelight after he wedded the actress in 2020, disclosed this in a viral video published on Friday.

He said he has a wife that treats him like a king and that is the reason he would do anything for her, including washing her underwear.

He said, “Before she makes decisions she tells me before she cooks or does not anything she tells me. What more can I ask for? A woman that respects me and treats me like a king, I must respect her back.

“If I have to wash her shoes in public, I will wash it. If I have to wash her undies, I will. It’s not like I am not even doing it already, no be say I no dey do am. If she fit dey wash my boxers, why I no fit wash her pants? I dey run am o. That is my wife, e no concern anybody.”

A few months into their marriage, MC Fish told PREMIUM TIMES that they re-enact his wife’s sex scenes at home.

He also revealed a lot about his recent marriage to his bride who is known to court controversies as well as his job as a hype man.

“For me, it’s all about understanding and just effortlessly getting along with the other party. What Anita and I have is more than marriage; it’s more spiritual.

“For example, whenever we are faced with an issue we both sit down, talk, and sort it out. So both of us are like Bonny and Clyde. We just get along easily so why shouldn’t I have a happy home with someone like that? As long as both parties have good communication, that’s all that matters,” he said in the interview with this newspaper.

Like Neo, like MC Fish

Back in September 2020, Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate, Emuobonuvie ‘Neo’ Akpofure, was the butt of social media jokes for washing the panties of his love interest, Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele, on live television.

Riding on the heels of the incident, Joseph revealed that her husband washes her panties.

The actress made a video reproving those that criticised Neo for washing his girl’s pants, while her husband drummed his support in the background.

She added that the people that were condemning the act are those that engage in oral sexual activities the most and that their criticisms are hypocritical.

Other Nigerian celebrities also took to their social media pages to air their opinion on the matter.

The couple tied the knots after a whirlwind romance that lasted three years.