ADVERTISEMENT

After a successful run at top festivals across the globe, ‘Eyimofe’ (This is My Desire), an award-winning film from GDN Studios, part of The Guardian Group, is set for premiere and cinema release in Nigeria.

The studio announced recently that the film will premiere on April 18 at EbonyLife Place Victoria Island, Lagos, and then screen at select Nigerian cinemas from April 23.

‘Eyimofe’ has been praised by international audiences, festival directors, critics, and industry media as an outstanding effort by Arie and Chuko Esiri, brothers and co-directors of their first feature film.

The movie takes an unflinching look at the pressures of everyday life in Nigeria, the desperate measures people take to survive, and the unrelenting desire to escape to a better life abroad, by whatever means.

Storyline

It traces the parallel lives of Mofe, a stoic electrician and part-time security guard, and Rosa, a struggling hairdresser, both trying to navigate illegal ways of fleeing the country.

Tragedy and fate intervene as two Nigerians try to better the lives of their families. Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) is a film about two people’s quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores.

After Mofe loses his family and Rosa fails to deliver on a promise, their travel plans collapse forcing them to reconsider living abroad. As time passes and wounds heal, they learn the future they desperately seek can be built at home.

Feats

Eyimofe has represented Nigeria globally, having been selected for festivals in twenty countries to date. These include the Berlin International Film Festival 2020, where it had its World Premiere; the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival; and the American Film Institute (AFI) Film Festival.

It has garnered several festival awards including ‘Winner, Best Fiction, New Filmmakers’ at the São Paulo International Film Festival (Brazil), and ‘Winner, Achille Valdata Award’ at the Torino Film Festival (Italy).

The executive producer, Toke Alex Ibru, said the film has exceeded expectations.

He said, “We’ve been encouraged by the tremendous reception the film has received in London, Berlin, São Paolo (Brazil), Los Angeles, and other cities. It’s really exciting to bring Eyimofe home to Nigeria and see how audiences react to seeing our lives portrayed onscreen in such a realistic way.”

Co-directors Arie & Chuko also issued a statement to mark the film’s release.

“Eyimofe is very special to both of us – not just because it’s our first full-length feature, but due to the amazing support, we have received from the cast, crew, and a host of backers. We’re grateful to GDN Studios for allowing us to tell this touching story without compromising on production values and giving the film the global exposure it has received.

Audiences abroad have taken this movie to their hearts and we look forward to having Nigerians embrace it, even as they discuss some of the issues it raises about the human condition.”