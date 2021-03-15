ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has said Nigerian men of today are weak and that’s why women can afford to talk to them as they please.

In a video circulated on social media on Monday, the 73-year-old actor could be heard saying that married women are no longer submissive to their husbands.

He said, “If you drop your father’s name to answer the name of your husband, you are bound to be submissive to him. How can a woman go out of the house in the morning, come back in the night reeking of alcohol and the husband demands to know why she is late in coming home and what does she say? “If you know what is good for you, just get out of my way let me go, and sleep.”

“They can afford to say that today because the men of today are very weak. If she said it in our own time, she will never be in one piece again and I mean every word of what I am saying.”

The revered actor added that when he was younger and newly wedded, women were lovable and would never insult their men as is commonly practiced today

He said, “We got married when men were men and our women didn’t insult us that way. The way women insult men these days, I begin to imagine, is not our character. Our women used to be beautiful things we loved, that we loved to hold close that we loved to cuddle. Today they are turning into vixens, what is really going on?”

A year ago, the respected movie star also stirred a controversy about marriage and relationships when he kicked against the idea of Nigerian men getting down on their knees to propose to women.

In a video that went viral in February 2020, the ‘Lion Heart’ star said, “Any young man who gets on his knees to propose to a girl, is not just an idiot, he’s a bloody fool, a compound buffoon”.

He added that the act was a replication of the foreign culture which could mean that the women would eventually take over the house.

“We are trying to copy white people, right? I believe in the sacrosanctity of our culture, the essence and the core of our culture,” he said.

“The white man kneels down to propose to a girl, you know what it means? The girl takes over the family. This is why whenever you disagree with your wife overseas, you are kicked out and the wife takes the house. As a young man, you should be in charge of your destiny. Kneeling down for a woman makes you a fool.”

The respected actor is married to his childhood sweetheart, Josephine, and they are blessed with six children.

They have been married for more than 52 years and their union is said to be the longest in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

They were both broadcasters and parents to six children. Their sons, Linc and Yul, are both in the Nigerian entertainment industry.