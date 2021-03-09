ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s, ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, and his new wife, actress Rosy Meurer, have welcomed their first child, a son in Switzerland.

The publicity-loving couple broke the news on their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday.

Mr Olakunle posted pictures of his pregnant wife, his little baby’s leg and added that the baby’s arrival confirmed the “decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination.”

“It’s a moment of bliss and Celebration to us as I announce the coming of King Churchill Junior…from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of ‘King’ for my kids to be greater than the father. Ahead of mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination,” he wrote on Instagram.

Meurer also had nothing but nice things to say about her new role as a mother.

“The first day of your life was the best day of mine. Welcome King Churchill Jnr. You are my greatest blessing and pride. Thank you for making me a mother. God is involved,” she wrote.

The couple appears to have gotten over the backlash that trailed them when they broke the news of their marriage on social media in February.

Social media was thrown into a frenzy as the couple had vehemently denied being an item in the past.

Meurer, who was an ambassador of Olakunle’s Big Church Foundation’s Mother and Child Project, gained notoriety when Tonto Dikeh accused her of sleeping with her then-husband in 2017.