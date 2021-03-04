ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba is dead.

He died on Wednesday evening at a Lagos hospital.

His last movie appearance was in Kunle Afolayan’s movie , ‘Citation’ which was released in October 2020.

The ace broadcaster went public with his illness in November 2017.

The ace broadcaster revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This was coming barely months after he was hospitalised for months due to leukemia.

Mr Daba in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the news of his illness making the rounds.

He said that despite his ailment, he is not begging for financial assistance as speculated on social media.

One of Nigeria’s most loved television stars, the actor has had a long career in broadcasting with the Nigerian Television Authority.

He also appeared in early soap operas such as Cockcrow At Dawn and Behind The Clouds.

He co-hosted the popular AM Express with late Yinka Craig (who died of a similar illness in 2008) and had an award winning role in Kunle Afolayan‘s October 1 in recent times.