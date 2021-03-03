ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian comedian and film producer, Ayo Makun, is currently in Kaduna State filming a new movie titled ‘Almajiri’.

Based on true-life events, the movie, directed by Toka McBaror, is centered on the Almajiri system prevalent in northern Nigeria.

Explaining the idea behind the movie, the comedian said the movie is designed to tell a very common story of children who are subjected to the high level of poverty faced by most families living in that region.

‘‘These children often wander the streets begging for food, clothes, and other necessities thus making them vulnerable to chronic ill-health, sexual and physical abuse, human trafficking, slavery, drugs etc. This is something unusual and different coming from the AY brand.”

The film stars Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Segun Arinze, Ali Nuhu, Rahama Sadau, Sani Danja, Broda Shaggi, and AY who doubles as executive producer.

Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the movie set below