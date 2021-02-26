ADVERTISEMENT

Late Nollywood actress, Funmi Martins’ last-child, Damilare Peters, has turned down his sister, actress Mide Martins-Abiodun’s request to have him move in with her after different allegations of negligence.

Over the weekend, Mide begged to be granted custody of her youngest brother, Damilare Peters, whom she was accused of neglecting since her late mum, actress Funmi Martins’ death.

Martins, who is Mide’s mother, was a popular Nigerian actress, who passed on in 2002.

She welcomed her third child, Damilare, who is her alleged love child with Shina Peters, a few months before her death.

The late actress’s first child, actress Mide Martins-Abiodun, was trolled on social media for allegedly neglecting her brother since the death of their mother.

Damilare, in a video currently making rounds on social media, appreciated people who have sent him money and those that have promised to help him, but maintained that he wouldn’t be going to live with his sister.

He said, “I have a declaration to make about the talks making rounds that I am planning to move in with some people. I am not ready to leave where I am living now because this is where I grew up.

“Because of what is going on now, somebody that has not called or catered for me in the past nineteen years has called me this morning to tell me she is my sister and she wants me to come live with her. I want to declare now that I am not ready to move in with anybody because I am okay where I am now.”

The 19-year-old boy said further that changing homes is not his priority at the moment but getting the needed funding to further his education.

“Going to live with anybody is not what I need now but how I will go to school. I want to gain admission, graduate successfully, and venture into the entertainment industry. The things my late mother was not able to achieve in the industry, I want to go beyond them. That is my ambition and I pray that God helps everyone that promised to support me to be able to fulfill their promises,” he said.

Damilare, after his mother’s death, had lived with his grandmother in Abeokuta according to his sister, Mrs Martins-Abiodun. After his grandmother died, the young boy was taken to live with their uncle, who is his current guardian.

The 41-year-old actress said she had requested custody of her brother several times, even before he was sent to live with their uncle, but was refused.

“Damilare was living with my grandma back then in Abeokuta and I was doing all that I could to take care of him until a few years ago when she also passed on and Damilare was taken away to live with my uncle. I had requested custody of my brother Damilare several times, even before grandma died but was denied,” she said.

This newspaper also reported that veteran musician and Damilare’s alleged father, Shina Peters, explained in a viral video that he had not been in his son’s life for some reasons he would not disclose, but promised to take responsibility for his welfare and education going forward.