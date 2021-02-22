ADVERTISEMENT

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), on Monday, seized some foreign pornographic films and other unapproved films within Sokoto metropolis.

The exercise was conducted by the board, in collaboration with security agents, in some locations, including Ahmadu Bello Way, Emir Yahaya Way and Abdullahi Fodio Road in Sokoto.

Speaking with reporters, Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director/CEO of NFVCB, said such illegal items were being seized from markets across the country during raids by the board, adding they would be destroyed to serve as a deterrent to others.

He listed the seized items to include: DVDs, CD copies of multiple-in-one films and other uncensored foreign and local films, as well as pornographic materials.

“We raided production places to confiscate production gadgets as well as shops and other outlets selling illegal items, which were mostly duplication, counterfeit and unlicensed.

“Industry players are losing billions of naira to adulterated, smuggled and unclassified works through unlicensed agents and distributors, which ultimately denies government its statutory revenues.

“No doubt, the activities of these individuals and groups have negative impacts on the society; they demoralise stakeholders and tend to discourage potential investors,” he said.

The executive director added that the raid would be extended to other parts of the country, including Kaduna, Abuja, Onitsha and Aba in Abia.

He stressed that intelligence information had revealed that Sokoto was becoming a hub for such illegal activities.

According to him, the board has zero tolerance for uncensored and unclassified films and pornographic materials.

”The board has shown this with the raid of the once dreaded Alaba International Market in Lagos and other cities across the country, including Kano, Abuja and Kaduna, among others,” he said.

Mr Thomas attributed the success of the operations to the unrelenting activities of NFVCB officials.

According to him, “the raid by the board is to ensure that owners of film and video works got value from their investments, thereby contributing to the nation’s Gross Domestic product (GDP)”.

While stating that the culprits would be charged to court, Mr Thomas advised those still in the illicit business to desist, stressing that the board would not relent in its efforts at ridding the country of unclassified films and videos.

(NAN)