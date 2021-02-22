ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins, has begged to be granted custody of her youngest brother, Damilare Peters, who she was accused of neglecting since her late mum, actress Funmi Martins’ death.

Martins was a popular Nigerian actress, who passed on in 2002.

She welcomed her third child, Damilare, who is her alleged love child with Shina Peters, a few months before her death.

Mide’s reaction is coming shortly after the Juju music maestro addressed allegations that the late Nollywood actress bore him a son, whom he has abandoned.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the veteran musician addressed the allegations in a video where he said that he had not been in his son’s life for some reasons he would not disclose, but has decided to take responsibility for his welfare, going forward.

Mrs Martins-Abiodun appreciated the people who have reached out to her on the issue and apologised for disappointing her fans, in a statement she released on Sunday evening.

The actress, who is married to a popular movie director and her late mother’s manager, Afeez Abiodun, explained that she had severally been denied the custody of her brother, even before the passing of her grandmother, who raised him.

Like the alleged father, the actress also confirmed that the story is not as simple as it seems but she would not be disclosing more than is already known.

She, however, asked that she be granted custody of her brother and promised to take proper care of him.

She said, “Damilare was living with my grandma back then in Abeokuta and I was doing all that I could to take care of him until a few years ago when she also passed on and Damilare was taken away to live with my uncle. I had requested custody of my brother Damilare several times, even before grandma died but was denied.

“Damilare is my blood brother. It is not possible for me to neglect him but there’s much more to this story than you all know which I’m sorry I will not go into details about because it’s a family matter.

“I am not a heartless person despite the fact that I don’t have it all the little I have I give wholeheartedly. However, I just want to ask for a favor!! Can Damilare be finally released to me? Can I have my brother Damilare? I promise to take good care of him in my own little way, may God help me so.”

The 41-year-old mother of two said she had chosen to remain quiet about the issue before now because she believes it is a family issue that should have been resolved in-house rather than being brought on social media.

She added that she has always been a private person who does not like bringing private family matters to social media.

“I didn’t want to say anything about this all the while because I believe it’s a family issue which should rather be settled amicably between ourselves rather than being dragged on social media.

“Anyone who knows me very well would know that I am a private person. I personally do not really like sharing or celebrating on social media some things relating to my family, like the annual remembrance ceremony of my late mother Funmi Martins, which I duly observe every year in honour of her memory.

“When my mum, late Funmi Martins, passed away 19 yrs ago, my whole world was shattered, devastated, crumbled, broken, lonely – without anyone’s support. How I managed to survive through the storm is only by the special grace of God,” she said.