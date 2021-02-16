ADVERTISEMENT

A Nollywood actor, Victor Decker, renowned for his role as the Galadima of the Kowa Emirate council, in the ‘Sons of the Caliphate’ series is dead.

He was 72.

His daughter, Stephanie, broke the news on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

His colleague, Uzee Usman, also expressed shock over the news of Decker’s demise on his Instagram page.

“Speechless! Can’t believe I’m typing this! But a reminder that this is not our home, we’re all on a journey! This is how I chose to remember you! Goodnight general! Rest In Peace!” he wrote.

The Vice President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, North East, Maina Marcus, confirmed the news in a telephone chat with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said, ‘‘Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja regret to announce the death of one of our veterans, Elder Victor Decka, his remains were found in his house at Kubwa on Tuesday and have been deposited in a morgue at Bwari this morning.’’

Until his death, Decker was a member of the Abuja branch of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The deceased rose to the limelight after starring in several movies including ‘If I am President’ and ‘Lotanna.’