Veteran actress, Barbara Odoh, best known as Helen in the Nollywood classic, ‘Glamour Girls’, is set to star in a new film.

Odoh, also a gospel singer, has not been active in the film industry since she last featured in ‘House Party’ released in 2004.

She gained critical acclaim in the two-part 1994 film, ‘Glamour Girls’ which she starred in alongside Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Eucharia Anuobi, Pat Attah, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji, and others.

For her recent return to Nollywood, Odoh would star in the upcoming film titled ‘Omije Oloore’.

The film was shot predominantly in Yoruba and also stars Ireti Osayemi, Ayo Badmus, Sola Fosudo, and Victor Oyebode aka Boy Alinco.

Excited

‘Omije Oloore’ is the veteran’s first Yoruba language film and she told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday that she feels excited to show a new side of her craft to the audience.

She added that she joined the production because she speaks Yoruba fluently and she found the script to be thought-provoking and spiritually enthralling.

‘Omije Oloore’, directed by Adeoye Bakare aka Bakky, is the story of a woman who seeks justice after she was duped by a pastor desperate to save his ministry.

(NAN)