Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, also known as Drama Doll, is a magnet for trolls.

In the last few days, the actress has had a tough time explaining to her Instagram followers how her newest acquisition, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, came to be.

The actress had taken to her Instagram page a few days ago to show off videos and photos of her latest purchase to her fans and followers and thanked God for helping her add “an extra baby” to her garage.

She has also come under intense scrutiny on social media and has been in the news for days after posting a video of her new car.

What went wrong?

Barely a day after the actress broke the news of her new car, a popular Instagram gossip blog claimed that she got it from a prominent Nigerian businessman.

Etiko, who is famous for starring in Nollywood movies shot in Asaba, was alleged to have gotten her car gift from a Nigerian businessman Tein Jack-Rich, a claim she has repeatedly denied.

The blogger went on to share another old post of the actress where she wore a bracelet that she claimed to had gotten from “someone special,” alongside an older post of the businessman wearing the same bead bracelet.

Her reaction

Shortly after the blogger’s allegation went viral on social media, the voluptuous actress swore vehemently that she has had nothing to do with the married businessman. She has also continued to insist that she did not receive a car gift from Mr Jack-Rich, neither has she ever met.

“A lot has been going on. A lot has been flying on the internet ever since I posted my vehicle. I haven’t rested and I do not know why. I had wanted to keep quiet because a clear conscience fears no accusation but things kept coming up as if I have done something wrong. So I am here to clear the air. I don’t know this man you people speak of. I have never met him in my entire life,” she said.

“I swear with my life. I swear with everything I hold sacred. In fact, apart from my life, another person I hold so dear to my heart is my mother. I swear with my mother’s life. If I have ever met this man or him giving me any money or him sponsoring my projects or him even buying me a car, let it not ever be well with me and my generation but if not, these people cooking this whole thing up, the blogs sponsoring it, it shall never be well with you all and your entire generation.”

Jack-Rich responds

The businessman caught in the storm debunked the rumours on his Facebook page saying he has never met the actress.

In the post made to clarify the situation, Mr Jack-Rich said the claims are false and aimed at tarnishing his image.

He said his philanthropic efforts for a “prosperous community” had never gained such wide circulation as the allegations against him that had gained over 5 million views.

Who is Destiny Etiko?

31-year-old Etiko joined the film industry in 2011. She gained prominence after she featured in a 2012 movie, ‘Idemili’ where she portrayed the character of Ekemma.

Her acting prowess had gotten her the City People Entertainment Award of the most promising Actress of the year 2016.

In 2018, the actress was in the news after she announced that she had purchased a new house for her mother as a birthday present. She said the house was a token of appreciation to her mother who had always stood by her.

She threw an elaborate funeral party for her late father towards the end of 2020. The occasion was attended by important personalities within and outside the industry, including famous Prophet Odumeje who she said sprayed her one million Naira at the party.

In a recent interview, the Enugu-born-actress said she does not believe in sleeping with men for money.

“I am not looking for a billionaire or someone that has a lot of money. I am hard-working and would surely support whoever I am getting married to. I don’t believe in sleeping around to make money but a lot of people misunderstand me because of my physique.

“My work pays me very well. Some people who are not even close to me want to do me favours, so what is the essence of sleeping around. If God gives me a man that is moderately rich and I love him, I would go ahead with the marriage. I am in a relationship and I am comfortable with my man,” she said.

Who is Jack-Rich

Tein Jack-Rich, 46, is the President of Belemaoil Producing Limited, an indigenous oil Production Company in Nigeria.

The father of two is married to Elizabeth Jack-Rich, founder and CEO of Elin Group, a conglomerate with interests in Real Estate Development, Power Generation, Agricultural development, Gas Utilization, Mining Operations, Maritime, and the Aviation sector.