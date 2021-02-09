ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood veteran, Chico Ejiro, who died on December 25, 2020, will be laid to rest on February 20, 2021, Zeb Ejiro, a brother of the late Ejiro, has said.

Zeb told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the burial programme, designed in line with COVID-19 protocols, would start with a service of songs on February 16.

The service of songs tagged “Industry Evening of Tribute’’ would be also be aired via zoom.

NAN reports that 57- year- old Chico Ejiro, who died as a result of complications arising from High Blood Pressure, was a film and television Director/Producer.

The late Ejiro was a creative industry entrepreneur who directed over 80 movies.

Popularly known as Mr Prolific, the late Ejiro was a screenwriter who had partnered with over 30 different movie organisations for television and film productions through his company, Grand Touch Pictures.

“The obsequies, which is the service of songs for Chico my late brother, will be a private family event which would also be on zoom.

“ The arrangements are basically to bring the COVID-19 protocols to bear.

“We considered that throwing it open will pull crowd as people will want to be physically present, so we are taking advantage of the zoom for people to key-in,” he said.

The late Ejiro, who was survived by a wife, children, siblings, uncles, and cousins, would be laid to rest on Feb. 20 at the Ejiro’s compound, Ozoro, Isoko North LGA of Delta.

(NAN)