The official trailer of Eddie Murphy’s 1988 Hollywood classic, ‘Coming to America 2’ has been released.

The sequel is set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda and it sees the newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure.

They traverse the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

The upcoming romantic comedy scripted by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield promises the much-anticipated reunion of stars from the original movie that stole hearts in the 80s.

Eth Communications, who represents the film in Nigeria, said Amazon Studios will exclusively release the movie globally on Prime Video on March 5. They also said it will be available for viewing in Nigeria.

‘‘We are excited about Coming 2 America – the highly anticipated Eddie Murphy-Starring Sequel launch in Nigeria on Amazon Prime on March 5,” they said in a statement on Thursday.

The full cast includes Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. It also stars John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy

Official Teaser Trailer: