A Nollywood actor, Emeka Ani, is ill and is seeking financial support from the public.

The talented actor, who has been off the scene for a while, went public with his illness for the first time on social media on Monday.

‘‘Since December 7, I have been in this hospital for major surgery and after the surgery, it expanded to a very dangerous one. I thank God I’m getting better now. I’m soliciting from my people,” he said in a video.

The actor spoke from his bed at Doctor Lugard Hospital, in Owerri, Imo State, where he is currently receiving treatment.

His appeal comes just as the Actors Guild of Nigeria launched an appeal fund aimed at providing urgent medical intervention to ailing Nollywood actors and assisting families of late actors

Appeal

In the video, the ailing actor revealed that he has undergone some operations in a bid to save his life and begged for financial support.

The nature of his illness is unknown.

The actor said he requires N2.8 million to foot his hospital bill and cannot raise the funds all by himself.

He was flanked by members of the AGN Owerri, branch.

The actor has participated in movies like ‘Last Wedding’ (2004), ‘666’ (Beware the End Is at Hand)’ (2007), and ‘The Signs of Endtime 2’ (2007).

He began his career in 1989 in an interesting manner.

He revealed in an interview that he once sold motor parts in Onitsha, Anambra State, where a movie was to be shot.

While he was seated in his shop, a movie director approached him saying he looked like a chief and asked if he could portray the role of a chief in his movie.

He took the offer and landed his first movie role in ‘Betrayal’ released in 1990.

He has since gone on to feature in over 100 Nollywood films.