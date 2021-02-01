ADVERTISEMENT

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has launched an internal appeal fund aimed at providing urgent medical intervention to sick members and assisting families of deceased actors.

Over time, several deaths have been recorded within the industry, and the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, has said he is saddened by this and has taken proactive steps to face the issue.

Mr Rollas, on Monday, said he had been making a passionate appeal to members and Nollywood at large, to lend support to their colleagues through the Trust Fund which is chaired by a thorough veteran, Joke Silva.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the Guild has become overwhelmed with the urgent need to provide assistance to sick members, to undertake the funeral activities of the deceased and provide for the upkeep of their immediate families.

Dilemma

He said, ‘‘It is with great sadness to note that three corpses of AGN members are currently in the morgue awaiting final burial rites, they are: Jim Lawson Maduike, Dan Nkoloagu, Ernest Asuzu (who passed on recently), while some members are equally down with life-threatening ailments.

‘‘We also have Tom Njemanze, Prince Emeka Ani, Bruno Iwuoha, Evelyn Osugo, Ken Odunukwe, Tony Goodman, and many others who are critically ill, with the need for urgent medical interventions, and we need support from all and sundry, as we cannot do this alone.”

He also said some AGN members had already started to contribute and almost N2.7 million has been generated in 24 hours.

According to him, Genevieve Nnaji, RMD, Alex Ekubo, Ruth Kadri, Mike Ezuruonye, Oma Nnadi, Kenneth Okolie, Omowunmi Dada, Eddy Oboh, Obi Okoli, Victoria Inyama, and Clarion Chukwura, have contributed to the fund.

Others are Georgina Ibe, Walter Anga, Femi Branch, Kemi Adekomi, Kunle Remi, Ada Ameh, Monalisa Chinda Coker, Pascaline Alex, Pam Olive, Ebele Okaro, Belinda Effah, Ayo Adesanya, Ifeoma Okeke, Jnr pope, have all made substantial contributions to the trust fund.

Progress

Mr Rollas also said he was also currently in talks with a private firm to organise a health awareness campaign nationwide on how to prevent sudden death.

He said, ‘‘We are appealing to all members to take advantage of the existing HMO scheme, which is highly discounted for members to receive proper and timely medications in over 600 hospitals across the country.

Since assumption of office as President of the Guild, Mr Rollas said he had embarked on several projects and is set to do more over time.

He said, ‘‘With a deep sense of responsibility, we can all do our bit as individuals and also seek support from our corporate friends to stretch forth a hand to support this Trust Fund initiative via these accounts,

AGN Foundation, Sterling Bank 0075303159 and AGN Trust Fund: GTbank 0601923187.”

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) launched a health insurance scheme for its members in July 2020.

The AGN also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Medicard Health Management, a health services provider, to address the practice of soliciting funds for medical emergencies among its members.