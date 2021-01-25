ADVERTISEMENT

A veteran Nollywood actor, Dan Nkoloagu, has died.

His son, Dan Nkoloagu Jnr., broke the news on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, the movie veteran passed away on Friday after a brief illness.

Sharing a photo of his late dad on his hospital bed, Nkoloagu Jnr, wrote: “It was a black Friday for us as my Dad left us without saying goodbye.”

Until his death, the late actor had starred in several Nollywood epic movies and series.

He was renowned for playing either a chief priest or a native doctor in several Nollywood movies.

The late actor was a seasoned filmmaker and a retired broadcaster with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. His movie credits, ‘40 days and 40 Nights’, ‘Okada Man’, ‘Warriors Heart’, ‘My Vision’, ‘Midwife’, ‘Royal Doom’, ‘Alice my First Lady’ and ‘Moments of tears’.