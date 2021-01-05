In 2020, Nollywood led the Nigerian Box Office with an amazing slate of chart-topping movies all year long.

Interestingly, the top two highest-grossing films were comedy flicks by two Nollywood stars, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

Here are the highest-ranking Nollywood films of 2020 as compiled by Filmhouse Cinema and released on Tuesday.

1-Omo Ghetto (N187m)

This Funke Akindele’s movie released on December 25, grossed N187m+ at the Nigerian cinemas in less than a week. The movie is also set to become the first Nigerian movie to be released in UAE, Dubai cinemas.

2-Fate of Alakada (N113m)

Next on the list is Toyin Abraham’s ‘Fate of Alakada’ released on Independence Day. The film, which was earlier scheduled for an April release but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, grossed over N28 million within four days. The film had the highest-grossing figures for the post-lockdown period.

3-Rattle Snake (N69m)

Released November 13, this remake of Amaka Igwe’s 1995 hit movie, ‘RattleSnake’ had an impressive run at the cinemas.

It was Charles Okpaleke’s third movie. His first, “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” made over N140 million within the first few weeks of its release in cinemas. It was directed by Ramsey Nouah.

4-Quam’s Money (N59m)

‘Quam’s Money’ was one of the hottest Nigerian action-comedy films of 2020. Written by Chinaza Onuzo, and directed by Kayode Kasum, the film starred Falz, Toni Tones, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Nse Ikpe-Etim in the lead roles.

It was released on December 11 and made N59 million at the box office.

5-Dear Affy (N39m)

This was one of the most-watched Valentine’s Day movie of 2020. This Nigerian romantic comedy film which was written and directed by journalist turned filmmaker, Samuel Olatunji, starred Toyin Abraham, Enyinna Nwigwe, Kehinde Bankole, and Odunlade Adekola in the lead roles.

It made N39 million at the box office.

6-Who’s the boss (N38m)

‘Who’s the boss’ was the directorial debut of the cofounder of Inkblot Studios, Chinaza Onuzo. The romantic movie featured Sharon Ooja in the lead role alongside Funke Akindele, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Segun Arinze, Beverly Osu, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Tayo Faniran.

It made N38 million at the box office.

7-Legend of Inikpi (N29m)

‘The Legend of Inikpi’ was Mercy Johnson’s debut as a film. Inspired by true events, it told the story of a well-loved Igala princess ‘Inikpi’ was set in the 16th century. It didn’t do badly at the cinema.

8-Nneka the Pretty Serpant (N28m)

Directed by Tosin Igho, this movie was a remake of Zeb Ejiro’s 1994 thriller, ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’.

The film stars Idia Aisien in the lead role alongside Ndidi Obi, Kenneth Okolie, Beverly Osu, Bovi, Beverly Naya, Waje, Chioma Akpotha, Larry Gaaga, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Sani Muazu, Zack Orji, Femi Branch, Keppy Ekpenyong, and others.

The movie was released in Nigerian Cinemas on December 18 and made N28 million at the box office.

9-Introducing the Kujus (N25m)

‘Introducing The Kujus’ is an interesting comedy-drama set in the history-rich border town of Badagry, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

It starred Nollywood favourites, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Ademoye, and eccentric comedian, MC Lively. The box office figure was N25 million.

10- Small Chops (N25m)

‘Small Chops’ was directed by Robert Peters and produced by actress Chika Ike. The film starred Toyin Abraham, Chika Ike, and Max Cavenham in the lead roles.

The film was edited in the United States but was predominantly shot in Lagos. Total revenue was N25 million.