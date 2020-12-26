ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood star, Rita Dominic, on Saturday revealed her lover after keeping his identity under wraps for years.

He is Fidelity Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company which owns Daily Times Nigeria.

The actress shared photos of herself and Mr Anosike on her Instagram handle and her fans have gone wild with excitement.

Like her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji, she is extremely private about her love life.

This is the first time the sultry actress would ever showcase her lover or give hints of his identity on social media.

In one of the photos, the actress and her man are clad in matching pyjamas while holding champagne flutes.

In the second photo, Anosike hugs her from behind as they both smile to the camera.

Although they have been romantically linked to each other in the past, this is the first time the actress will be confirming the rumours.

Mr Anosike has close ties to the entertainment industry as he is the organiser of The Miss Nigeria pageant. The 45-year-old actress has never been married and is one of Nollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes.

Dominic is undeniably one of the most famous women in Nollywood.

She started performing when she was a child, appearing in school plays and children’s television shows in Imo State.

In 1998, she starred in her first movie, A Time to Kill. She has starred in over 200 Nollywood productions.

She was awarded Best Actress -Drama/TV for her role in “’76” at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.