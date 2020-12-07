Nollywood actors Laura Fidel and Kunle Remi emerged winners of the Best Kiss category at the Best of Nollywood (BON) awards which held over the weekend in Ekiti State for their steaming performance in a short film titled Pole Girl.

They beat other contenders in the category, Alex Ekubo/Sharon Onoja (The Bling Lagosians), JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii (Living in Bondage Breaking Free), Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara (The Sessions), and IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert (Unroyal) to the top prize.

Away from that interesting category, Charles Okpaleke’s Living in Bondage: Breaking Free and Kayode Kasum’s This Lady Called Life emerged the biggest winners of the night.

Aside from clinching the Movie of the Year award, Living in Bondage also emerged as the movie with the Best Use of Special Effects and movie with the Best Use of Makeup. It also earned Ramsey Nouah the Director of the Year award.

The Best of Nollywood (BON) awards are held annually to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry. The award is known for its unique award categories like, Best Use of Nigerian Food, which was won by This Lady Called Life.

This Lady Called Life also took home the awards for the Best Screenplay and Best Production Design.

Two movies, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free and This Lady Called Life, also jointly won the Best Editing award.

See the full list of winners below

-Best Actor in a Leading Role (English) JKA Swanky – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free).

-Best Actress in a Leading Role (English) – Omowunmi Dada – The Sessions.

-Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English) – Alex Ekubo – The Bling Lagosians.

-Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English) – Bimbo Ademoye/Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush.

-Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba) – Ibrahim Yekini – Lucifer.

– Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba) – Adebimpe Oyebade – Agbelebu Jade.

-Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba) – Femi Adebayo/Kelvin Ikedua – Lucifer.

-Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba) – Abiola Adebayo – Agbelebu Jade.

-Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo) – Francis Duru – Mboputa.

-Best Actress in a Leading Role (Igbo) – Happy Julian Uchendu – Mboputa.

-Best Child Actor – Molawa Onajobi – This Lady Called Life.

-Best Child Actress – Amarachi Onwe – Secrets.

– Movie with the Best Social Message – The Session.

-Movie with the Best Comedy – Dear Affy.

-Best Short Film – Pole Girl.

-Best Documentary – Tame The Serial Killer.

-Movie with the Best Special Effects – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free).

-Movie with the Best Screenplay – This Lady Called Life.

-Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie – This Lady Called Life.

-Best use of Costume in a Movie – Unroyal.

-Best Use of Make-up in a Movie – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free).

-Movie with the Best Sound – Unroyal.

-Movie with the Best Soundtrack – Colours of Deceit.

-Movie with the Best Editing – This Lady Called Life/Living in Bondage (Breaking Free).

-Movie with the Best Production Design – This Lady Called Life.

– Movie with the Best Cinematography – The Bling Lagosians.

– Best Kiss in a movie – Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi – Pole Girl.

– Most Promising Actor of the Year – Denola Grey – The Bling Lagosians.

– Most Promising Actress of the Year – Aisha Mohammed – Colours of Deceit.

– Revelation of the Year (Male) – Swanky JKA.

– Revelation of the Year (Female) – Bolaji Ogunmola.

– Director of the Year – Ramsey Nouah – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free).

– Movie of the Year – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free).